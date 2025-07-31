Grammy nominated due to bring tour show to Belfast
With performances at the SEC Armadillo in Glasgow, a spectacular evening at London’s most iconic concert venue, the Royal Albert Hall and a return to the SSE Arena Belfast.
Known globally for penning the modern hymn “In Christ Alone,” the Grammy-nominated duo has performed at the most esteemed of venues including Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Centre, and the Sydney Opera House.
‘Home for Christmas’ is a vibrant celebration of the Christmas story, weaving together beloved traditional carols, Celtic heritage, and Nashville flair. The Gettys will be joined by local choirs and orchestras in each city, along with a host of virtuoso instrumentalists and special guest artists.
This isn't one to miss! Tickets can be found here https://www.gettymusic.com/ and will be available from 10am on Friday 1st August