Grammy nominated due to bring tour show to Belfast

World-renowned hymn writing duo Keith and Kristyn Getty have announced they are bringing their acclaimed 'Home for Christmas' concert across the UK this festive season, this follows two unforgettable sold-out shows in Belfast last year.

With performances at the SEC Armadillo in Glasgow, a spectacular evening at London’s most iconic concert venue, the Royal Albert Hall and a return to the SSE Arena Belfast.

Known globally for penning the modern hymn “In Christ Alone,” the Grammy-nominated duo has performed at the most esteemed of venues including Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Centre, and the Sydney Opera House.

‘Home for Christmas’ is a vibrant celebration of the Christmas story, weaving together beloved traditional carols, Celtic heritage, and Nashville flair. The Gettys will be joined by local choirs and orchestras in each city, along with a host of virtuoso instrumentalists and special guest artists.