Grassroots community group awarded £3,000 by the Asda Foundation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Asda Foundation has backed Ballynahinch Men’s Shed with a donation of £3,000, a sum members of the grassroots group hope will boost their contribution to the local food bank.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funding, granted through Asda Downpatrick, has been delivered as part of the Asda Foundation’s Outdoor Community Spaces Fund, an initiative which aims to help community groups across the UK transform their local areas, enhance access to shared outdoor spaces for marginalised and vulnerable groups and help fight loneliness.

The funding follows feedback from the Community Tracker, an insights survey commissioned by Asda and Asda Foundation, where more than four in five Asda customers said having access to safe outside spaces makes a positive difference to the mental health of people in their community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linda Owens, Community Champion, Asda Downpatrick said: “Ballynahinch Men’s Shed were blown away with their grant from the Asda Foundation. We also rescued seeds from our previous store in Downpatrick after it flooded, this will ensure their flower beds and vegetable plots will be growing in abundance.

Ballynahinch Men's Shed

"We are all really looking forward to watching this group flourish.”

The team at Ballynahinch Men’s Shed believe the £3,000 funding will make a significant difference to their output.

Karl Stafford, Ballynahinch Men’s Shed, said: “This generous grant from the Asda Foundation will be used to move and increase our allotment footprint, provide pathways, benches and beds in our community garden, fruit bearing bushes and trees which should substantially increase our contribution to Ballynahinch Food Bank in the upcoming years

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is so nice to have our efforts recognised, and we're excited to get started with this massive upgrade. We have 150 tomato plants sprouted ready to go, and lots more seeds planted.

"A big thanks to Linda and the Asda Foundation. This is the first major grant funding we've received in the past two years as we strive to be as self-funding as possible.

"We will be planning the finer details over the next few months and if you want to be a part of this community project, please come along on Wednesdays and Fridays 10am-2pm, all abilities and levels of gardening experience welcome.”

Martin Kendal, Communications and Impact advisor, Asda Foundation added: “Our research consistently shows that communities value access to safe and welcoming public spaces. Spending time outdoors has a positive impact on health and wellbeing, and community-driven projects like this help strengthen local connections and foster pride in our surroundings. We are proud to support grassroots initiatives like Ballynahinch Men’s Shed in making a lasting impact.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Asda Foundation announced funding of up to £500,000 earlier this year for grants nationwide through the Outdoor Spaces Fund, with individual awards ranging from £500 to £3,000. Already the Fund has awarded more than £14,000 to grassroots groups across Northern Ireland.

As well as helping community groups transform their local areas, the funding aims to enhance access to shared outdoor spaces for marginalised and vulnerable groups, and combat loneliness.

Since 2022, the Asda Foundation has donated more than £2.5 million to worthy causes.