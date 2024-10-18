Let's count on some fun at Maths in the City, Belfast this weekend

Maths Week 2024 has this week been inspiring people to dive into the exciting and intriguing world of maths as events across the island of Ireland. Locally the week culminates with Maths in the City from 11am at Victoria Square Belfast this Saturday, 19th October.

Free to everyone, shoppers of all ages are invited to join maths magicians and presenters in the Maths Week Hub to enjoy brain teasers and maths crafts.

In Belfast at Botanic Gardens, Victoria Park, The Waterworks and Falls Park, check out special maths trails featuring puzzle pop-ups with similar installations in Brooke Park and St Columb’s Park in Derry~Londonderry.

The annual celebration reaches over 500,000 participants each year and brings a vibrant mix of events and activities aimed at making maths fun and engaging for learners of all ages.

Enjoy some fun at Maths in the City at Victoria Square Belfast

Running until Sunday, October 20th, Maths Week is not just about numbers on a page; it’s about discovering how maths shapes the world around us and plays a role in everything from nature to technology. Whether it’s solving everyday problems, exploring complex challenges, or uncovering patterns, this celebration invites everyone to join in the fun and practical side of maths.

