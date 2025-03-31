LQ Bid and Live Here Love Here rally volunteers for Belfast Big Spring Clean

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

LQ BID and Live Here Love Here will come together on April 10 as part of the Big Spring Clean Campaign – Northern Ireland’s largest volunteer-led clean-up campaign – and are calling on the public to get involved in litter-picking efforts across Belfast City Centre.

Running from March 1 to April 30, the Big Spring Clean mobilises thousands of volunteers across the region to tackle litter and revitalise communities. Last year, over 30 volunteers from leading businesses in the Linen Quarter, including Arup, Openfolde, CME, Exergy, and Andras House, collected more than 16 bin bags of litter – equivalent to 1,000 litres (15 kg) of waste – making a tangible impact on the local environment. This year’s event, open to everyone, will bring together businesses, community groups, and individuals to help reduce waste and create a cleaner, greener environment.

During March and April, volunteers across Northern Ireland have been joining or hosting community clean-up events.

Lynda Surgenor, Live Here Love Here Manager, said, “Big Spring Clean is a cornerstone of community action, and joining forces with organisations like LQ BID is key to building long-term environmental responsibility. Last year saw over 200 clean-up events, and this year, we’re calling on even more people to roll up their sleeves and get involved in making our shared spaces cleaner and greener.

Charlotte Irvine, Finance and Contracts Manager at LQ BID and Lynda Surgenor, LHLH Manager

“Litter picking might seem like a small act, but its impact is huge – breathing new life into neglected areas, addressing waste issues, and transforming spaces into places we can all enjoy. Whether you’re a first-time volunteer or a returning participant, your efforts truly matter. Schools, businesses, and individuals alike can play a role in ensuring Belfast remains a city we’re proud of. Sign up today, take part, and make a real difference.”

In addition to the clean-up, LQ BID will host its bi-annual Safe & Clean Week from April 7 to 11, with member organisations set to take part in a range of projects to improve the cleanliness and safety of the Linen Quarter. Activities will include planting, painting, and the distribution of personal safety alarms to the public. LQ BID will also collaborate with the PSNI to increase engagement through bike patrols and provide additional resources for power washing. On April 9, SOS NI will hold a discussion at the Limelight on how businesses can support Night Time Safety and contribute to the growth of Belfast’s Night Time Economy.

Chris McCracken, Managing Director of LQ BID, said, “While Safe & Clean Week allows us to enhance services and address immediate needs, our commitment to public safety and community well-being extends year-round. We work closely with the PSNI, The Welcome Organisation, and other partners to tackle anti-social behaviour, burglary, and support vulnerable individuals.

“We also recognise how important clean, green spaces are for community well-being, which is why we partner with people-powered campaigns like Live Here Love Here to promote this message. It reflects our broader strategy to embed sustainability as a core pillar of urban life here in the Linen Quarter, championing greener transport, eco-friendly initiatives, and a cleaner environment – as evidenced by our success at the RE[act] Festival and Cycling UK accreditation.”

LQ BID is committed to enhancing public spaces and improving the district’s overall appeal for residents, workers, and visitors, a commitment reflected in over £100,000 invested in planting and beautification efforts since 2018, alongside its Clean Team working six days a week to tackle litter, graffiti, and power-wash streets.

Charlotte Irvine, Finance and Contracts Manager at LQ BID, said, “A clean, safe district is key to making the Linen Quarter the best place to live, work, and visit in Belfast. Every effort counts, especially as we continue transforming spaces like the gap sites along Great Victoria Street and Downshire Place. The addition of planters and green spaces has revitalised these areas, promoting biodiversity and supporting wildlife - demonstrating the power of small, collective actions in improving our surroundings. We encourage everyone to take part in the litter-pick event on April 10 and help not only enhance the district’s appearance but ensure it remains a secure, welcoming, and vibrant place.”

Participants are encouraged to register in advance for the litter-pick event to ensure sufficient resources are in place for all volunteers.

For more information on the events taking place visit linenquarter.org/event/spring-safe-clean-week