‘MOVEMENT AND STILLNESS’ WITH ECLECTIC THIS NOVEMBER
Curated by pilates instructor Nicola Morrison of Eclectic in Bangor, this immersive health and wellbeing experience aims to combine energising pilates with nourishing refreshments and a deeply restorative sound bath, all set against the backdrop of the city’s most iconic and historic hotel.
Designed to encourage both physical vitality and mindful reflection by engaging the body and mind, this event promises to leave guests feeling refreshed, centred, and balanced. Guests will begin their experience with an energising pilates session led by Nicola, whose holistic and thoughtful approach has earned her a loyal following in Bangor and across Northern Ireland. The session focuses on building strength, flexibility, and posture awareness, while also encouraging participants to connect deeply with their bodies and breath.
Nicola, who has built a reputation for delivering thoughtful and holistic pilates sessions at her Bangor health and wellness business, said: “This ‘Movement and Stillness’ event is about creating space for both energy and calm – the dynamic flow of pilates followed by the grounding and restorative experience of sound.
“To bring this concept to life out on the road from Eclectic for the first time to such a landmark venue as Titanic Hotel Belfast is incredibly exciting, and I’m thrilled to share this concept with those seeking a unique and uplifting health and wellbeing experience.”
Following movement in the pilates session, guests will participate in a sound bath with Aideen Carmichael to promote deep relaxation and inner stillness. Using resonant tones and gentle vibrations, the sound bath encourages a meditative state that can help reduce stress, restore balance, and leave participants feeling rejuvenated.
The event is open to all levels, whether you are a seasoned pilates practitioner or simply curious about exploring new ways to support your wellbeing. Whether seeking to enhance fitness, relieve stress, or simply experience something new in an inspiring setting, ‘Movement and Stillness’, a soulful morning dedicated to wellbeing, balance, and self-care.
‘Movement and Stillness’ at 10.00am on Sunday 23 November is priced at £40 per person and places are limited. To reserve your place, book now at