Nathan Carter congratulates Action Ability Belfast on its 10th anniversary show at the Grand Opera House Belfast on June 3rd 2025
The show features an original script with Belfast humour and undertones and music from country greats Shania Twain, Kenny Rodgers, Lady A, Billy Ray Cyrus, Garth Brooks and Luke Combs.
Country legend Nathan Carter took the time out of his busy schedule to congratulate the cast on its momentous achievement and wished them well for the future . AAB Project Coordinator Joe McNally said' For Nathan to take the time to do this was s huge lift for the cast , if you havn't already been to any of the shows I would highly recommend you do. You will witness first hand the incredible talents of people with a disability .
Tickets can be purchased from the Grand Opera House Belfast Box Office or online at the link below
https://www.goh.co.uk/whats-on/ats-us-nai-were-keepn-er-country