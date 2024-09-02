NI Chest Heart and Stroke win LQ BID's annual petanque tournament

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

NI Chest, Heart & Stroke (NICHS) has been crowned overall winner of LQ BID’s annual Inter-Company Pétanque Tournament. The tournament, now in its second year, was entered by a record 28 organisations from across the Linen Quarter. The nail-biting final saw NICHS and Invest NI battle it out on Blackstaff Square’s piste, with NICHS ultimately triumphant by being the first to reach the required score of 13. The charity will hold on to the acclaimed champion status and the competition trophy until the tournament returns next year.

The Pétanque Tournament forms part of LQ BID’s Promoted and Vibrant programme which funds a wide range of events for BID members. Originating in France over 100 years ago, pétanque is experiencing a resurgence across Europe and since the installation of the piste in Belfast in summer 2022, the game has grown to become a popular team-building activity for local businesses, and fun way for members of the public to spend an afternoon.

Gareth McGleenon, Deputy CEO at NICHS said: “Taking part in the Pétanque tournament was a great bit of craic. It was a chance to try something different, and as a health Charity we understand the importance of exercise in promoting a healthy lifestyle, and it was not too strenuous at all. It was great way to relax and have fun away from the office. The competition allowed our staff the opportunity to meet our neighbours in the LQ area too, and support the work being done. We are thrilled to have won this year and look forward to participating again.”

LQ BID, in partnership with Belfast City Council and the Department for Communities, has been actively working to revitalise Blackstaff Square since 2020. Public realm improvements such as the installation of the 43-meter outdoor social hub FLAXX - adjacent to Sweet Afton - enhanced seating and lighting, and the introduction of a Sunday market, have all transformed the area which was previously associated with anti-social behaviour into an animated and engaging space.

Chris McCracken of LQ BID pictured with NI Chest, Heart & Stroke and Dawn Kurk, Irish Pentanque

Chris McCracken, Managing Director of LQ BID said: “It’s been fantastic to see the growth in uptake in our Inter-Company Pétanque Tournament. Last year we had 16 organisations involved and this year it has almost doubled to 28, demonstrating the community spirit in the area, and local organisations’ positive response to our initiatives. Events like these are part of our mission to ensure that the Linen Quarter remains a vibrant destination, and a great place to work, live, and visit. With the upcoming opening of the Grand Central Station, which will facilitate an estimated 20 million travellers annually, ongoing improvements to the District, and its surrounding areas are more important than ever. We look forward to continuing our work with our partners to create a welcoming atmosphere and encourage new investment.”

In March 2023, LQ BID launched its vision to transform Blackstaff Square, highlighting its potential as a social space in the heart of Belfast City Centre. Proposed enhancements include an accessible outdoor zone and pavement café extending from the Crown Liquor Saloon to Great Victoria Street and Brunswick Street, as well as the pedestrianisation of Amelia Street to better integrate the area into the Square.

In addition to Blackstaff Square, LQ has been working closely with Belfast City Council and the Department for Communities to support the transformation of Great Victoria Street under the ‘Great Expectations’ project, which has already seen around a third of a million pounds invested to revive the Golden Mile - once the city’s most bustling and vibrant stretch.