Organ Donation Week National Event – Race for Recipients

NHS Blood and Transplant are calling on the Nation to join the Race for Recipients challenge and raise awareness around the importance of registering your organ donation decision. This annual event is held in honour of organ donors, their recipients and those waiting for a life-saving transplant, coming in the year which also marks the 30th anniversary of the NHS Organ Donor Register.

A team from the Royal Preston Hospital and NHS Blood and Transplant have organised the ‘Race for Recipients’ challenge to raise awareness about the importance of organ donation.

The challenge is a team-based event which encourages people to collectively travel distances towards a series of milestones, each one representing a meaningful organ donation figure.

Following the huge success of Race for Recipients over the last three years, the challenge will again take place during Organ Donation Week. This year’s Organ Donation Week is running from Monday 23 September to Sunday 29 September with the challenge beginning at 6am on Saturday 21 September, until midnight on Sunday 29 September.

Join the Challenge

There are already 6 teams signed up within the Northern Ireland region including Aquinas Diocesan Grammar School and Belfast Health and Social Care Trust - Royal Victoria, Belfast City and RBHSC. The challenge is open to everyone.

Your level of fitness is not important, and you don't need a team to join! You can register as an individual, set up a team or join one of the many teams who have already signed up.

Distances can be travelled by any combination of walking, running, cycling, swimming or rowing and any distance counts, no matter how long or short.

The aim is for people to be active and share their activities on social media while also encouraging people to sign up to the register. The ultimate target is for a team to travel 7,500km which represents the approximate number of people in the UK on the waiting list for a life-saving organ.

Race for Recipients encourage you to 'wear and think pink', along with posting pictures of your distances travelled for the challenge on social media with a link to joining the register. Seeing your post may just encourage someone to take that action and have the all-important discussion with their loved ones. https://www.organdonation.nhs.uk/register-your-decision/