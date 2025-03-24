‘Stand-up for Someone’ comedy nights to raise vital funds for mental health

Local comedians join charity Action Mental Health for fundraising extravaganza at The MAC Action Mental Health is inviting members of the public to support a good cause this April Fools’ Day by tickling their funny bone with two nights of comedy from top local talent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Stand-up for Someone’ will take place in Belfast on Tuesday, April 1 and Wednesday, April 2 and will feature various home-grown comedians, including a mixture of both established names and up-and-coming talent. The line-up* includes Colin Geddis, Micky Bartlett, Emer Maguire, Diona Doherty, Sean Hegarty, Aaron Butler, Andrew Ryan and Dave Elliott, who will also assist as compere for the events.

The charity’s ‘Stand-up for Someone’ gigs come on the back of its successful ‘I AM SOMEONE’ campaign, which launched on World Mental Health Day in 2024. The campaign highlights the fact that behind the statistics – including the fact that one in five adults will experience mental health issues in Northern Ireland within their lifetimes – there is a real person. All funds raised from ‘I AM SOMEONE’ and ‘Stand-up for Someone’ will subsequently go into supporting the services Action Mental Health provides to children, young people and adults throughout Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Action Mental Health’s Head of Communications and Fundraising, Jonathan Smyth, said: “We’re excited to launch our ‘Stand-up for Someone’ events, which will bring together a host of comedians to help us raise funds for our mental health services, along with awareness about mental health in general.

L-R Jonathan Smyth, Action Mental Health, Terry Lyness, Harvey Norman (Event sponsor), Dave Elliott, Julie Stewart, The MAC.

“We encourage everyone to come along to enjoy a great night out at The MAC with us – have a laugh and support people in your local community at the same time. Every penny raised will go directly to helping someone struggling with their mental health and support our vital services across Northern Ireland.”

Comedian, Dave Elliott, added that the ‘Stand-up for Someone’ gigs were not to be missed, as they gave audiences a unique opportunity to enjoy a mixture of comedians that they wouldn’t normally get to see in the one night.

“This is a great chance to see some of your favourite local acts performing alongside each other,” he said. “Even better is the fact that, by supporting the event, you’ll also be helping to raise funds for Action Mental Health – a long-standing charity dedicated to helping people who are struggling with their mental health.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad