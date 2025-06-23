Stray Gaiters at the Empire Music Hall

Northern Irish tribute to the legendary Neil Young to play Belfast Empire on Friday, June 27

The Stray Gaiters make a welcome return to The Belfast Empire to pay homage to the music of one of the greatest songwriters in rock history, Neil Young.

Starting off as a group of local musicians jamming together, the band booked one night in the Empire Music Hall more for the fun of playing than anything else. They were pleasantly surprised when the first date sold out and the Stray Gaiters were born.

While there's an emphasis on Neil's classic 70s output, don't be surprised if the Stray Gaiters get a little loud, demonstrating why he became known as the Godfather of Grunge.

All the best of Neil Young by this talented band.

With Neil Young due to headline Glastonbury on Saturday night, this is the ideal opportunity to reacquaint yourself with one of the most treasured back catalogues in rock history - all from the comfort of a fully seated Belfast Empire.

Expect a trawl through a 60-year career including Harvest, Everybody Knows This is Nowhere, After The Gold Rush, Deja Vu, On the Beach, Zuma, Long May You Run, American Stars ‘n’ Bars, Comes a Time, Rust Never Sleeps, Freedom, Rockin In The Free World, Heart Of Gold and Harvest Moon.

This show has a limited capacity so do not delay in getting tickets to avoid disappointment.