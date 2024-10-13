The Glens Storytelling Festival 2024 Celebrates 12th Year with an exciting line-up of events

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The much-loved Glens Storytelling Festival returns for its 12th year, bringing an enchanting celebration of stories, culture, and heritage to the Antrim Coast and Glens from 17th to 20th October 2024.

This year’s festival promises to be the most exciting yet, with a diverse range of events and special guests set against the breathtaking landscapes of the Glens. The 2024 festival welcomes renowned guest storytellers Cath Little from Wales, Joe Brennan from Wexford, and Olivia Armstrong, originally from Northern Ireland, each bringing their unique voices to the festival. With their captivating tales, they will engage audiences of all ages and create an unforgettable atmosphere of wonder and imagination.

Festival Launch: Stories from the Landscape The festival kicks off with the Launch Event on Thursday 17 October in Ballygally with Stories from the Landscape, a special evening featuring performances by Olivia Armstrong, Joe Brennan, and the festival’s very own Liz Weir. This opening event will set the stage for a weekend of enchanting stories woven from the very landscapes of the Glens. Audiences will be taken on a journey through myths, folklore, and personal tales inspired by the natural beauty and history of the region.

Festival Highlights include:

Forest Story Walk with storyteller Janice Witherspoon

Stitch and Story - Join storyteller and talented crafter Denise Weir for a unique event combining captivating stories with creative crafting. Participants are invited to bring their own craft. For those without a project, no need to worry – all are welcome to enjoy the company, creativity, and storytelling spirit.

Once upon a story- A storytelling session that features the talented children of St. Mary’s Primary School in Cushendall, celebrating the rich tradition of storytelling among the younger generation.

Family-friendly Storywalks – Explore the magic of storytelling while walking through the lush forests of the Glens, perfect for families looking to enjoy nature and stories together.

Rathlin Island Walk and Concert – Discover the beauty of Rathlin Island on a guided storywalk, followed by an afternoon concert at the historic Manor House Hotel.

Storytelling event in Londonderry Arms, Carnlough

Tales and Tae: Ulster Scots Stories in Ballygally On Saturday afternoon, join us for Tales and Tae, a lively event celebrating the rich tradition of Ulster Scots storytelling. Hosted by the renowned Liz Weir and Olivia Armstrong, the event will also feature performances by new, emerging Ulster Scots storytellers from County Antrim. Set in the charming town of Ballygally, this event offers a wonderful opportunity to enjoy traditional tales in good company.

World Premiere of "A Cloak of Wisdom" – Experience the debut of a new storytelling piece in the atmospheric Old Church Centre in Cushendun, a highlight of the festival that promises to be a spellbinding performance.

Grand Finale at the Londonderry Arms Hotel – The festival concludes with a special performance on Sunday afternoon in the historic Londonderry Arms Hotel, providing a fitting end to a weekend of storytelling magic.

Festival Director Liz Weir MBE shared her excitement: "We are thrilled to celebrate the 12th anniversary of the Glens Storytelling Festival with such a vibrant and engaging programme. From traditional stories passed down through generations to new creative works, this year’s festival offers something for everyone, and we can’t wait to welcome guests from near and far."

Rathlin Island Story Walk

Whether you're a seasoned storyteller, a lover of folklore, or simply looking for a fun and family-friendly weekend, the Glens Storytelling Festival 2024 promises a truly memorable experience. With a blend of history, culture, and creativity, attendees will be immersed in the heart of Northern Ireland’s storytelling tradition.