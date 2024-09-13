The world’s No.1 celebration of The Dubliners returning to Belfast in 2025

Direct from Dublin and London’s West End, Seven Drunken Nights - The Story of The Dubliners, the original and world’s No.1 celebration of Ireland’s most iconic band, will return to Waterfront Hall in Belfast on 29th May 2025 as part the show’s biggest and best ever tour.

In partnership with Tourism Ireland and in association with Dublin’s legendary Irish pub O’Donoghue’s - the iconic venue where The Dubliners first began performing together in 1962 – Seven Drunken Nights is a spectacular show honouring the legacy of Ireland’s favourite musical sons in authentic style, invoking the spirit of the great Ronnie Drew, Luke Kelly, Barney McKenna, John Sheahan, Ciaran Bourke and Jim McCann.

Having enjoyed over 1000 standing ovations at sold out shows around the world since its launch in 2017, Seven Drunken Nights is renowned as the ultimate feel-good Irish show. Driven by a hugely talented cast of outstanding musicians and singers, the show stars its charismatic writer and director Ged Graham, who warmly guides fans through the show with anecdotes and reminisces in between stunning performances of so many of The Dubliners’ celebrated classics, including The Irish Rover, The Leaving of Liverpool, Belle of Belfast City, Dirty Old Town, The Banks of the Rose, Star of the County Down and The Town I Love So Well.

Featuring an all-new production for 2025 that boasts the show’s most lavish set to-date, Seven Drunken Nights’ 72-date tour will begin in Newark on 1st March 2025 and includes dates at Manchester’s Opera House on 17th March (St. Patrick’s Day) and the Dominion Theatre in London on 23rd March, before the tour ends with a run of three shows at the iconic Dublin 3Olympia on 5th, 6th and 7th June.

Recognised by fans of The Dubliners as one of the group’s biggest champions, Dublin-born Ged Graham said, “Performing the music of The Dubliners around the world truly is a real privilege for everyone involved with the Seven Drunken Nights show. The connection we’ve built with the audience over the years is incredible; they know we’re keeping the iconic music of The Dubliners alive with the same passion that they have for it. I think it’s why the show has become the world’s biggest celebration of The Dubliners over the past decade.”

In addition to glowing reviews, Seven Drunken Nights has also received praise from the families of The Dubliners. Ged said, “It was very nerve-racking meeting relatives of The Dubliners, as I didn’t know how they would react. But meeting Luke Kelly’s brother, Paddy, early on during the first tour was just brilliant. He and his family have been so supportive of the show. Likewise, Barney McKenna’s sister came to see the show when we toured Ireland and was very complimentary of how we told the story. Their support means so much to everyone involved with the show.”

The 2025 tour of Seven Drunken Nights follows a record-breaking year for the show, spending 42 weeks on the road to perform over 300 shows around the world. Such success has been a life-changing experience for Ged, who said, “The music of The Dubliners was the soundtrack to me growing up in an Irish family. Every Sunday my Dad would put on his Dubliners records and our home would be filled with this incredible sound. For me every night on stage is like stepping back to my childhood and being eleven years old again. It’s genuinely a labour of love and, as a fan of The Dubliners, it’s the greatest privilege.”