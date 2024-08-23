Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Ballymoney actor and his real-life partner are set to tour Northern Ireland in a hard-hitting new play about binge drinking and sexual assault.

Ballymoney’s Warren McCook and partner Derry-born Sharon Duffy are set to bring Bruiser Theatre Company’s ‘Wasted’ to a number of theatres around Northern Ireland before a final week run at The MAC, Belfast.

‘Wasted’, by award-winning playwright Kat Woods, sees Oli, Emma, and their mates on a night out; drinking, flirting, and clubbing.

It’s the morning after the night before and Oli and Emma try to piece together the night’s events through the blurry haze of a dubious hangover.

Ballymoney actor Warren McCook with Sharon Duffy in Bruiser Theatre Company's 'Wasted'. Credit Bruiser Theatre Company

‘Wasted’ illuminates that grey area in the sexual relationship after a few too many drinks. The characters are not sure what has happened; both suffering from post-alcoholic amnesia.

They are both secure in the fact that sex happened but, where alcohol puts the female in a state unable, legally, to consent to sex, the characters continually ask 'what happened' as they are marched through the legal system.

Bruiser Theatre Company is renowned for its fast-paced, energetic, and engaging performances. Featuring fantastic local actors, Sharon Duffy and Warren McCook, and under the meticulous direction of Lisa May, ‘Wasted’ promises to creatively explore the consequences of what can happen when lines, and memories, are blurred.

As well as many theatrical roles, Ballymoney’s Warren has also appeared in the BBC NI detective series ‘Hope Street’ and played the lead role in the internationally acclaimed ‘The White Handkerchief’.