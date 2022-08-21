Budding young actors take to the Mac stage

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Directed by Peter Corry, along with Ashley Fulton as Musical Director and Adam Ashford as Choreographer the expert team will no doubt deliver the exact opposite of what the show is all about.

“This show is based on the classic cult film in which a scheming producer and his mousy accountant aim to produce the biggest flop on Broadway – we intend to do quite the opposite,” said Peter. “This show is absolute comedy genius and proudly proclaims itself an equal opportunity offender – it’s a show not for the faint hearted but taken as it is intended it is laugh out loud funny and one of my personal all-time favourites.”

The students taking part in the summer youth project are aged 16-24 years and are an incredibly talented bunch of young people. Some attend BSPA on a weekly basis, others are drawn to the annual summer project based on the reputation of those directing and the appeal of working with the industry greats on a challenging show.

Peter Corry with some of the cast of The Producers

Jackson Allen, 17, plays Roger De Bris in the show. “I’ve been involved with BSPA for almost 10 years now and I love returning each year to take part in the summer youth project,” he said. “The Producers is very in your face and hilariously offensive but it’s so much fun, we’re laughing all the way through rehearsals. My role is challenging, Roger De Bris is so flamboyant and I am used to more grounded characters, it is really pulling me out of my comfort zone, in the best way possible.”

Peter Corry is the Artistic Director for BSPA and is passionate about performing arts and the benefits of taking part for young people. “I’ve met and worked with so many amazing young people through BSPA and it’s a role I really cherish,” he said. “I enjoy teaching them and watching them grow into happy confident young adults who are ready to take on whatever the world throws at them – It’s a joy to a be a part of that.”