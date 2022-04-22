Magic on stage at Grand Opera House

Bedknobs & Broomsticks comes to the Grand Opera House

Having already received rave reviews for its magical performances, imaginative storytelling techniques and high production values, the Michael Harrison production features the original songs from the 1971 Disney film classic by the legendary Sherman Brothers (Mary Poppins, The Jungle Book, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang), including Portobello Road, The Age Of Not Believing and The Beautiful Briny. It also features new music and lyrics by Neil Bartram and is brought to life by award-winning theatre-makers Candice Edmunds and Jamie Harrison.

Set during World War II, the musical tells the story of the three orphaned Rawlins children who are reluctantly evacuated from wartime London to live with the mysterious Eglantine Price. Upon discovering Eglantine to be a trainee witch, they join forces to search for a secret spell that will defeat the enemy once and for all. Armed with an enchanted bedknob, a bewitched broomstick and a magical flying bed, they encounter surprising new friendships on their journey from Portobello Road to the depths of the beautiful briny sea.

Dianne Pilkington, whose West End credits include Les Misérables, Wicked, Mamma Mia! and Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein, stars as Eglantine Price, with Charles Brunton playing the role of Emelius Browne. Charles starred in the iconic role of Miss Trunchbull in Matilda both in the West End and on Broadway. Other credits include Love Never Dies, Chess and Scrooge.