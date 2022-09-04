Powerful play shares battle experiences

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Norman’s account is brought to life in a one man show with original music, written and performed by his grandson Richard Clements, and directed by Matthew McElhinney.

Described as a “very powerful and heartfelt performance”, this show will return to the Lyric Theatre from September 6-10 after a successful run earlier this year.

An evocative and compelling powerful piece, at times harrowing and uniquely thought provoking. Richard takes the audience on an affecting and beautifully imaginative journey into the heart of a man trying to regain a foothold in society. The story unfolds as he conjures up the old Tonic Cinema in Bangor, and welcomes in the ghosts of his past, the old projector flickers, the dust settles and for the first time Norman Clements finds his voice.

Richard Clements shares the true story of his grandfather’s experiences of front line battle in How to Bury a Dead Mule

Richard Clements, Norman’s grandson, takes the audience on a rollercoaster journey of emotions, highlighting the effect of the experience of war and its impact on one man’s life, while showing the shared experience of so many who serve, even in the current day. Richard said: “’How to Bury a Dead Mule’ is my tribute to my Grandfather, and others like him, who gave the ultimate sacrifice in fighting for their country, my attempt to keep those old stories alive through the magic of music and theatre and to give the audience a glimpse of what it was like to be around a man deeply impacted by his experiences.”

Director Matthew McElhinney added: “The opportunity to work on this deep and probing piece by Richard Clements about his late grandfather is a privilege and a pleasure for me to direct, and I am excited about the play’s very bright future.”

The production has been sponsored by Clear Pharmacy, NI War Memorial Museum, Northern Ireland’s Screen Digital Film Archive and Doyle Shipping Group.