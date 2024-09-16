Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Cinemagic Festival, funded by the Department of Communities through Northern Ireland Screen, offers unmissable opportunities for all movie enthusiasts, families, schools, students and young filmmakers this Autumn (September 28 to November 3)

The Cinemagic International Film and Television Festival for Young People has unveiled its 35th annual Belfast programme.

The Festival launch was marked with the Northern Ireland Preview of stunning animation Sirocco and The Kingdom of the Winds.

Festival goers will have the chance to experience a thought-provoking world cinema programme, film industry masterclasses, contemporary shorts, classic and brand-new family and teen films, the Cinemagic Young Filmmaker Competition, and Film Jury panels for young film critics, with over 120 events in Ulster Museum, Queen’s Film Theatre, The Belfast Barge, Accidental Theatre, Black Box, and Odeon Cinemas Belfast.

The 2024 line-up features film previews from all over the world with a major highlight, the Northern Ireland preview of a new adaptation of literary sensation, Peter Brown’s beloved, The Wild Robot, from DreamWorks Animation.

The much-anticipated animation, directed by Chris Sanders, previewed at Toronto International Film Festival to high acclaim and Belfast audiences will see it on October 14 in advance of its release in UK and Ireland.

Film enthusiast Zoe Steede (centre) with Bernard McCloskey, Northern Ireland Screen and Kali McDermott, Cinemagic at the launch of the 35th annual Cinemagic Film and Television Festival for Young People. Photo: MT Hurson/Stills Photographic

Screen industry guests sharing their knowledge and expertise at workshops for the next generation include Directors Christine Molloy and Joe Lawlor (Baltimore), Lee Cronin (Evil Dead Rise), Lisa Mulcahy (Lies We Tell); Actors Frankie Corio (Aftersun), Agnes O’Casey (The Miracle Club), Suranne Jones (Gentleman Jack), Jenny James (The Madame Blanc Mysteries) and producer Ameenah Ayub Allen (Rocks).

Additional disciplines that emerging filmmakers can delve into include Film Music Supervising, Visual Effects with Framestore, and creating animation puppets with Mackinnon and Saunders. Cinemagic screen industry stalwart, Film Critic Mark Kermode will visit for the 20th Anniversary of the Mark Kermode Film Night, to presents a Rock n’ Roll evening screening of Slade in Flame!

Cultural Cinema not to be missed will encourage young people to try something new and see the world differently.

The NI Preview Fox and Hare Save The Forest spotlights the environment and Rebellious brings a modern twist on a classic fairytale! My Freaky Family, Hanna and the Monsters and Elli and her Monster Team offer adventure and thrills for all the family.

Director David Boaretto will meet festival goers at the NI Premiere of enthralling documentary April in France, which follows the story of a 5-year-old English girl and her move to a small medieval village in France. Director Phil Hawkins will visit with star of ‘Robin and The Hoods’, Darcey Ewart to give insight to the making of the movie!

New movies for teens and young adults will spotlight youth and social issues such as the poignant coming of age film It’s Raining in the House, the compelling Insomniacs After School, and the adventure filled Greetings from Mars where astronauts and the German countryside collide!

Home-grown talent will be richly celebrated with a chance for young people to preview Paper Owl Films’ brand-new Celtic inspired animation, Lí Ban, to mark its autumn broadcast launch. Yukee Live! will offer an interactive musical performance and actor Q&A based around the new animated CBeebies series Yukkee, set in Northern Ireland, produced by Score Draw Media.

Halloween cinema treats and tricks feature a special 40th Anniversary screening of the beloved 80s sci-fi comedy, Ghostbusters, on 30th October with an introduction from Peter Bernstein, conductor and son of the Ghostbusters score composer.

Junior animators can learn about the traditional and digital ways to make movies, and a special opportunity awaits with Robin Shaw, Director of hit family TV movie, The Tiger Who Came to Tea, hosting a storyboarding workshop. Another highlight is a wonderful film and theatre preview event ‘An Afternoon with the Velveteen Rabbit’ in partnership with Replay Theatre Company at The Lyric Theatre Belfast.

Robots, Pirates, Bigfoot and Circus Dreams all feature in fun craft and cinematic experiences over the month of the Festival, with a standout documentary Circus Siblings looking at bridging the gap between cultures in an international circus artists academy.

The Cinemagic Young Audiences Supporting Foodbanks Festival focus is with South Belfast Foodbank for a series of film screenings where audiences donate essential food items to support the local community. The film strand features many sing-along movie favourites and the initiative to date has provided over 10,000 meals for people in Northern Ireland.

The festival is looking for CineSeekers Juries, to become young film critics to review in competition films, and over 150 young filmmakers from the UK and Ireland will be celebrated during the Young Filmmaker Showcase for rising film talent.

Joan Burney Keatings MBE, Cinemagic CEO, said: “We are extremely proud to present the 35th Edition of Cinemagic Film Festival in Belfast. As a leader in the area of youth film exhibition and engagement with world class talent from the screen industry, we are excited to utilise film to provide a window to the world and celebrate cultural diversity. With continued support from our funders Cinemagic can inspire and educate young people, nurture skills, and develop tomorrow’s creatives. I really encourage festival supporters and new audiences to get involved this autumn and enjoy the wonder of cinema.”

Richard Williams, CEO at Northern Ireland Screen, added: “Northern Ireland Screen is delighted to support another varied and diverse programme of film screenings, masterclasses and education events at the Cinemagic Belfast Festival. Through our continued core funding, supported by the Department for Communities, we acknowledge what a contribution the festival plays in film culture, education, and training for young people across Northern Ireland. We wish the festival well in the month-long event.”

Cinemagic Film Festival is funded by the Department for Communities through Northern Ireland Screen, Belfast City Council, Foyle Foundation, Film Hub NI through the BFI FAN Film Exhibition Fund, awarding funds from National Lottery.