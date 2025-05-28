The Riverside Theatre, based on Ulster University’s Coleraine campus since 1976, is under threat following reports that the university has given Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council an ultimatum over its future

A campaign has been launched to save Northern Ireland’s oldest operating professional theatre outside Belfast amid fears that it could be forced to close within weeks.

The Riverside Theatre, based on Ulster University’s Coleraine campus since 1976, is under threat following reports that the university has given Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council an ultimatum over its future. Confidential correspondence reportedly seen by The Coleraine Chronicle newspaper revealed that the university will stop taking bookings and shut the venue by summer 2025 if councillors decline the offer of a lease.

In March, Ulster University first proposed that the council assume responsibility for operating the theatre and following a debate in April, councillors agreed to convene a sub-committee to ‘explore options’.

However, the matter has been under discussion since January, when UU Vice-Chancellor Professor Paul Bartholomew told councillors during a meeting that he could not ‘give any assurances’ about the theatre’s future.

Professor Paul Bartholomew made the remarks at a Council meeting in January when he was giving members an overview of future plans for the Coleraine campus and was questioned by Alderman Yvonne Boyle about the Riverside’s future. At the time, he said the theatre was “under review” and “quite old now and requires a lot of capital infrastructure improvement”.

BBC NI then reported it had seen a letter, sent to all councillors, in which the university proposed the council take on the lease of the venue and pay almost £750,000 for essential repairs.

In response to growing community concerns, Coleraine actor and Riverside Theatre volunteer Steven Millar has launched a petition on Change.org, in a bid to save the theatre which will mark its 50th year in existence next year. So far, the petition has gathered nearly 800 signatures.

It reads: “They want to close the Riverside Theatre. We won’t let them.

"For over 40 years, the Riverside has been a lifeline for creativity, learning and connection in Coleraine. It’s where young people have taken their first steps on stage, where schools have brought learning to life, and where our community has come together to perform, laugh, grieve and grow.

"Now, the University of Ulster has announced plans to shut it down by summer 2025 unless the council steps in. Neither has put forward a real plan. Instead, they’re passing the blame… and putting a cultural institution at risk.

"If we stay silent, the Riverside will disappear. If we speak up, they’ll be forced to listen.

"We won’t let you erase the heart of this community. Email your local MLA. Save the Riverside Theatre.”

Responding to the recent press reports, a spokesperson for Causeway Coast and Glens Council confirmed: “In response to further communication received from Ulster University, Council are seeking a meeting to discuss their pronouncement that Council takes on the full cost of the facility including significant repair, maintenance, future operating costs and liability.

"Currently the Council operates two Arts Centres located in Limavady and Portstewart.”

The Ulster University has been contacted but has yet to comment.