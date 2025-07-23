Tradfest brings traditional music to the Linen Quarter for the first time

A week-long celebration of culture and heritage kicks off this weekend at Belfast Grand Central Station

Belfast TradFest returns this weekend with a packed programme of traditional music, dance, and cultural events — and, for the first time, the Linen Quarter will play host. From 27th July to 3rd August, Belfast Grand Central Station will transform into a vibrant performance space as part of the city-wide celebration.

Supported by LQ BID, this year’s TradFest promises a lively fusion of heritage and community spirit. Passers-by can expect spontaneous céilís, bodhrán circles, and toe-tapping performances from both emerging talent and well-established artists, all animating one of the city’s newest public transport landmarks.

Dónal O’Connor, Artistic Director of Belfast TradFest, said:

“Belfast TradFest is a celebration of the rich cultural traditions that shape our identity – through music, song, and dance that reflect the shared heritage of Ireland and Scotland. It’s about telling our stories, preserving our history, and connecting communities across generations. Since the festival began six years ago, we’ve seen an incredible rise in young people embracing traditional music.

"This year, we’re proud to partner with LQ BID to bring TradFest into the heart of the city and to iconic locations like Belfast Grand Central Station, inviting people to experience the energy and inclusivity of traditional arts in the heart of Belfast.”

For LQ BID, the partnership marks a major step in its cultural strategy, positioning the district not only as a centre for business and connectivity but also as a growing hub for public arts.

Chris McCracken, Managing Director of LQ BID, added:

“Bringing TradFest to the Linen Quarter is a major milestone. Alongside Make Music Day, it positions Belfast Grand Central Station as more than a transport hub – it becomes a cultural anchor for the city.

"These events not only animate the space but build momentum ahead of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2026, which promises to be the biggest event Belfast has ever hosted. This is part of our wider vision to extend the city-wide festivals into the Linen Quarter and reimagine the district as a place where culture and connectivity thrive.”

The addition of TradFest to the Linen Quarter’s events calendar continues Belfast’s trajectory as a UNESCO City of Music, with culture woven into the fabric of its streets and shared spaces.