CO3, Northern Ireland’s membership organisation for third sector leaders, will celebrate past achievements and look ahead to future opportunities

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CO3, Northern Ireland’s membership organisation for third sector leaders, celebrates its 40th year milestone later this year with a gala dinner event which will celebrate past achievements and look ahead to future opportunities.

The CO3 Ruby Anniversary Fundraising Gala will take place at Titanic Belfast on November 20 and will acknowledge the collective impact of the leaders who have shaped the Voluntary, Community & Social Enterprise sector in Northern Ireland. The event is supported by Evelyn Partners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CO3 chair Jacinta Linden encouraged everyone in the sector to join the celebrations.

Jacinta Linden and Chris O’Neill pictured at the launch of the 40th Anniversary Gala

“It is important to mark these important milestones, especially given the challenges which we all in the sector had to overcome in the last 40 years.

We promise a night of memories, laughter and a celebration of the fabulous support network we have built together. We have special entertainment lined up with comedian Neil Delamere so plenty of laughs are guaranteed.

“This unique event will be a chance to come together to honour the past, celebrate the present, and look forward to the future. I hope to see you there!”