'We promise a night of memories': Celebrating 40 years of third sector leadership in Northern Ireland
CO3, Northern Ireland’s membership organisation for third sector leaders, celebrates its 40th year milestone later this year with a gala dinner event which will celebrate past achievements and look ahead to future opportunities.
The CO3 Ruby Anniversary Fundraising Gala will take place at Titanic Belfast on November 20 and will acknowledge the collective impact of the leaders who have shaped the Voluntary, Community & Social Enterprise sector in Northern Ireland. The event is supported by Evelyn Partners.
CO3 chair Jacinta Linden encouraged everyone in the sector to join the celebrations.
“It is important to mark these important milestones, especially given the challenges which we all in the sector had to overcome in the last 40 years.
We promise a night of memories, laughter and a celebration of the fabulous support network we have built together. We have special entertainment lined up with comedian Neil Delamere so plenty of laughs are guaranteed.
“This unique event will be a chance to come together to honour the past, celebrate the present, and look forward to the future. I hope to see you there!”
To book a table for the event please visit https://chiefofficers3rdsectorco3.wildapricot.org/event-6129652