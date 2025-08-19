'We promise a night of memories': Celebrating 40 years of third sector leadership in Northern Ireland

By Claire Cartmill & Ben McCafferty
Contributor
Published 19th Aug 2025, 12:04 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2025, 16:02 BST
CO3, Northern Ireland’s membership organisation for third sector leaders, will celebrate past achievements and look ahead to future opportunities

CO3, Northern Ireland’s membership organisation for third sector leaders, celebrates its 40th year milestone later this year with a gala dinner event which will celebrate past achievements and look ahead to future opportunities.

Most Popular

The CO3 Ruby Anniversary Fundraising Gala will take place at Titanic Belfast on November 20 and will acknowledge the collective impact of the leaders who have shaped the Voluntary, Community & Social Enterprise sector in Northern Ireland. The event is supported by Evelyn Partners.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

CO3 chair Jacinta Linden encouraged everyone in the sector to join the celebrations.

Jacinta Linden and Chris O’Neill pictured at the launch of the 40th Anniversary Galaplaceholder image
Jacinta Linden and Chris O’Neill pictured at the launch of the 40th Anniversary Gala

“It is important to mark these important milestones, especially given the challenges which we all in the sector had to overcome in the last 40 years.

We promise a night of memories, laughter and a celebration of the fabulous support network we have built together. We have special entertainment lined up with comedian Neil Delamere so plenty of laughs are guaranteed.

“This unique event will be a chance to come together to honour the past, celebrate the present, and look forward to the future. I hope to see you there!”

To book a table for the event please visit https://chiefofficers3rdsectorco3.wildapricot.org/event-6129652

Related topics:Northern Ireland
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice