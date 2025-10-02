Since its inception, more than 140 employees have taken part in the Management Ambassador Programme, with several graduates now holding senior management positions including three of Hastings Hotels’ current general managers

Hastings Hotels is celebrating the success of 11 employees who have graduated from its 2025 Management Ambassador Programme which is delivered in partnership with Ulster University.

Now in its 11th year, the six-month programme welcomed eight Trainee Managers and three Managers from across the group who successfully completed the bespoke course and obtained a Level 4 Accredited CPD qualification.

A graduation event was held at the Europa Hotel to mark the successful completion of the course. It was attended by the graduates’ families as well as representatives from Hastings Hotels and Ulster University.

The Management Ambassador Programme is based on the vision and values of Northern Ireland’s leading collection of hotels and enables future managers to engage in a university learning experience, raising their confidence and professionalism.

This year’s intake was the first to be paired and tasked with projects that were real-life business cases directly aligned with Hastings Hotels’ operational goals. This practical approach gave participants the opportunity to apply academic learning to business needs, bridging theory with practice and delivering tangible outcomes for Hastings to implement across the group.

James McGinn, managing director of Hastings Hotels said: “We are very proud of our 11 graduates who have successfully completed this year’s Management Ambassador Programme.

"They have each worked very hard over the last six months and embraced the opportunity for their own personal and career development. By aligning academic study, practical experience and real-life business needs, the programme has supported key operational priorities while helping to shape the next generation of managers within Hastings Hotels.

"The graduates will now put their learnings into action and take their projects forward playing a vital role in driving meaningful change across the group.”

Since its inception, more than 140 employees have taken part in the Management Ambassador Programme, with several graduates now holding senior management positions including three of Hastings Hotels’ current general managers - Andy McNeill of the Europa Hotel, Scott Weatherup of Ballygally Castle and Sam Denning of Everglades Hotel as well as Damien McDonald, deputy general manager of the Grand Central Hotel; Stacy Hooper, general manager of the Cultra Inn; the Europa Hotel’s operations manager, Jill McMillan and Callum Dickson, hotel manager and Niamh Rice, spa manager at The Spa at Culloden.

“Our graduates have completed the programme not only with enhanced confidence of management skills, but also with the knowledge that they have contributed to meaningful business improvements that have the potential to shape the future of Hastings Hotels,” James added.

Dr Nikki McQuillan programme director for Hastings MAP at Ulster University explained: “Hastings Hotels and our team in the Department of Hospitality Tourism and Event Management have built a strengthening partnership over the past 11 years, united in nurturing talent for the Hospitality and Tourism Industry.