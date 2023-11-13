Established in 1887, the new Enniskillen office follows a period of continued growth for McKees and demand for their services in the south west of Northern Ireland

One of Northern Ireland’s leading commercial law firms, McKees, has opened a new office in Enniskillen and has announced plans to create 10 new jobs over the next two years.

Located in Abbey House Business Centre, the expansion follows a period of continued growth for McKees and growing demand for its services in the south west of Northern Ireland from existing and potential clients.

Chris Ross, managing partner of McKees, said: “We are delighted to open a new office in Enniskillen and bring our extensive commercial expertise and services to the area. We are confident that having a presence here will help grow our legal offering, enable us to fully support our clients and help us recruit some of the best local legal talent.

“With a strong multi-jurisdictional team and specialist capability in hospitality, financial services, property, employment and disputes, it is an exciting time for McKees as we continue to grow our business and reputation.

Co Fermanagh native and partner at McKees, Linus Murray, added: “Over the last number of years our work in the hospitality and leisure sector in particular has grown significantly and this has formed a large part of our business in the Co Fermanagh and Co Tyrone area and will be a key focus for us along with the other commercial specialisms the firm has a strong reputation for. With the opening of the new office and plans to grow our team, we look forward to giving local businesses and people the opportunity to avail of the expertise and exceptional service McKees is renowned for.

“On a personal level, I was born in Enniskillen and my father, the late Dr Louis Murray, was a well-respected GP in the Roslea and surrounding area, so it is a very proud time for me to be returning to Co Fermanagh in a professional capacity.”

McKees was established in 1887 and specialises in corporate and commercial, employment, financial services, property and disputes.