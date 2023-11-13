Geoff McConville, a respected optician from Belfast, has been granted the esteemed title by the Worshipful Company of Spectacle Makers for his contributions to the field of eye care

Northern Ireland optician Geoff McConville has been honoured as Freeman of the City of London.

Geoff, a respected optician based on Chichester Street in Belfast, has been granted the esteemed title of ‘Freeman of the City of London’ by the Worshipful Company of Spectacle Makers for his contributions to the field of eye care.

This honour acknowledges Geoff's remarkable contributions to the field of eye care and, in particular, his continuous investment in cutting-edge technology.

Belfast Optician, Geoff McConville, honoured as Freeman of the City of London. The title, bestowed by the Worshipful Company of Spectacle Makers, recognises his contributions to the field of eye care. Pictured are Nigel Haig-Brown, Master of the Worshipful Company of Spectacle Makers and Geoff McConville

Geoff's commitment to advancing eye care includes recent investments in state-of-the-art technology which enables the timely detection of glaucoma, a common eye condition that can lead to preventable blindness if left untreated, and dry eye diagnosis and treatment.

Moreover, Geoff now offers virtual triaging services — a unique service in its domain — ensuring that clients have access to essential tests and treatments that can be swiftly forwarded to eye surgeons when necessary.

With over three decades of experience in the industry, Geoff, a City University London graduate and former Boots area manager, has solidified his position as one of Northern Ireland's leading opticians.

During the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, he pioneered innovative solutions to grant patients access to a wide range of eye care services.

He has also made a mark beyond the optician's chair. He has been entrusted with providing prosthetic eyewear to the entertainment industry, contributing to hit shows such as The Fall, Game of Thrones, and The Frankenstein Chronicles, to name but a few.

The title of Freeman of the City was bestowed by The Worshipful Company of Spectacle Makers in London reflects their modern mission to support improved vision for all, ensuring that no one is held back by vision-related challenges.

Founded in 1629, the company is ranked 60th in the City of London Livery Companies list by order of precedence.

It acknowledges excellence across diverse professions within the optical and sensory world, with approximately 900 members.

In light of his newly acquired status as a Freeman of the City of London, Geoff, said: "I am deeply honoured to receive this recognition from The Worshipful Company of Spectacle Makers. It reaffirms our collective commitment to improving eye health and ensuring that everyone can enjoy the gift of clear vision. I look forward to continuing my contributions to the field and working alongside fellow advocates of eye care.”