Michael Esler has entered the 2024 Strathpuffer 24 hour mountain bike endurance race, a gruelling test of mental and physical strength with 17 hours done in the dark on the Scottish highlands!

A Ballymena father is ‘getting on his bike’, quite literally, to raise money for a Northern Ireland mental health and suicide charity.

Michael Esler, an employee at Moore Concrete, has entered the 2024 Strathpuffer 24hour mountain bike endurance race in aid of Turning Point NI, a suicide intervention centre in Ballymena, and in memory of a colleague and uncle.

A gruelling test of mental and physical strength, the race, 17 hours of which are in the dark, will take place in January on the Scottish highlands.

He explained: “Most people I speak to think I am mad but I love a challenge! I had heard about the Strathpuffer race a year or two ago and decided this year I would give it a go. I’ve been training since February time and doing my best to get around 100 miles a week done just now. Mostly try to get this done out on the road/trails but will make use of a turbo trainer indoors.

“The race itself takes place in January in Contin forest just outside the village of Strathpeffer which is around an hour north of Inverness. Taking place in the middle of January conditions could be anything from dry to four seasons at once.

"A staggering 17 hours of the race will be in darkness, so I have been incorporating night rides into my training now. A lap of the trail is roughly eight miles through single track forest trails and wider fire roads. My aim is to get around 20 laps done within the 24 hours. My wife and my dad will be coming across for moral and technical support, and keeping me stocked up on jelly babies! I have been informed that this trip to Scotland does not constitute as the ‘trip away’ I promised my wife for her birthday!!"

Michael Esler and eldest daughter Lily in Dublin on the bikes

Aiming to boost awareness around suicide and mental health, Michael is hoping to raise £1,500 for a local suicide awareness charity.

The father-of-two, explained: “As an added push I thought it would be good to do it for charity. I picked Turning Point NI as they were a charity selected by the family of a colleague who sadly took his own life earlier this year. I had an uncle who committed suicide around 12 years ago as well so it is a cause that I have some personal connection to.

"I’ve been mountain biking for about two years. At first it started as a way to keep up with the kids on their bikes and has progressed into a hobby which I greatly enjoy. Getting out 2-3 times a week is a great way to clear the head and meet some new people. I’ve made some great friends just by meeting people out on the trails. If you’re thinking of giving it a go, I highly recommend it. Mountain biking doesn’t have to be fast descents and big jumps, there are some good beginner flow trails in Northern Ireland that are great to get a taste on!

“I have currently have raised just shy of £1,100 through my Gofundme page, which is amazing. I’ve had donations from many local people as well as far away as Michigan in the US.