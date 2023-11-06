A Co Londonderry woman, whose 12-year-old niece was diagnosed with a brain tumour earlier this year, is doing one hundred sit ups every day throughout November to help raise awareness and funds to find a cure for the disease.

Katrina McFeeley with her niece Ava McSparron, from Limavady, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour earlier this year. Katrina is taking on the 100 a Day, Your Way in November Challenge to raise vital funds for Brain Tumour Research

Katrina McFeeley, 43, from Benone, is taking on the 100 a Day, Your Way in November Challenge to raise vital funds for Brain Tumour Research, after her niece, Ava McSparron, from Limavady, was diagnosed with an astrocytoma (brain tumour) in February 2023 and told ‘her life would never be the same again’.

Ava underwent an eight-hour operation, but her optic nerve was damaged, leaving her blind in one eye and with just 20 per cent of her eyesight.

She said: “When we were told Ava had a large tumour on her brain, it was a big, big shock. We knew nothing about brain tumours and thought she was going to die. It was absolutely horrific.

“Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, yet just one per cent of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to brain tumours since records began in 2002. The low level of funding is ridiculous, so if something good comes out of this, it’s worth it.”

In 2022, Ava became unwell and was being sick every morning.

“We all thought she was anxious because of upcoming school tests,” said Katrina.

“My sister Sharon took her to the GP, the optician and even A&E, but she was basically dismissed. Sharon pleaded with the hospital for an MRI scan but there was a five-month wait.

"Then, in February 2023, Ava said she was struggling to see the blackboard at school; she went to a different optician who immediately saw something wasn’t right. He sent Ava to Altnagelvin Area Hospital as a medical emergency. She had an MRI scan; 20 minutes later we received the shocking news she had a brain tumour. The consultant told us Ava’s life would never be the same again.”

Ava was sent to the Royal Victoria Hospital (RVH) in Belfast to have the tumour removed. Despite losing the majority of her sight, Ava started at St Mary’s High School in Limavady in September.

Katrina said: “She loves it there and she’s really thriving; she’s an amazing girl. If Ava can go through all that she has, then I can do a hundred sit ups a day. My husband, Don, and the boys will be doing it with me, so I’ve got good support.

“I’ve got so much admiration for Ava’s mum and dad, Sharon and Owen, and other families who are dealing with this devastating disease.”

Matthew Price, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research said: “We’re really grateful to Katrina and her family for taking on the 100 a Day, Your Way in November Challenge as it’s only with the support of people like them that we’re able to progress our research into brain tumours and improve the outcome for patients like Ava who are forced to fight this awful disease.”