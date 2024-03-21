Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Belfast Chamber has officially launched its 2024 Business Awards, proudly sponsored by Bank of Ireland.

The ninth edition of the Belfast Chamber Business Awards will take place in a glittering ceremony at Titanic, Belfast on Friday, October 18.

The highly anticipated event will showcase Belfast's business success stories with 22 competitive categories ranging from Business Innovation and Best New Business to Best Company to Work For and the Diversity and Inclusion Award.

Commenting at the launch of the Awards at Custom House, where Belfast Chamber now has its headquarters, Belfast Chamber President Gavin Annon said: “We are thrilled to launch the 2024 Belfast Chamber Business Awards, proudly sponsored by Bank of Ireland. These awards stand as a beacon of excellence, shining a light on the remarkable achievements within Belfast's vibrant business landscape.

“From cutting-edge start-ups to well established firms, the entrepreneurial spirit within our city knows no bounds. With an unparalleled flair for innovation, our local businesses are continuously evolving to meet changing demands and seize untapped opportunities, driving their products and services into global markets.

“This year, we are again committed to honouring the finest companies across a range of categories, recognising their outstanding performance, innovative practices, exceptional service, and the invaluable contributions of their workforce.

Paul McClurg, head of Belfast Business Banking, Bank of Ireland UK, broadcaster and launch event host, Jo Scott and Belfast Chamber President, Gavin Annon launching the 2024 Business Awards at Belfast’s Custom House

“I would encourage all eligible businesses to participate in these prestigious awards. Submitting your application is free and easy. Simply visit the Belfast Chamber website at www.belfastchamber.com before the deadline on Friday 6th September.

“Our winners will have the satisfaction of knowing they are truly the best in business thanks to our rigorous and independent judging process. I look forward to joining our esteemed business leaders and their teams in celebrating their achievements at our Gala Awards event on Friday 18th October, hosted at the iconic Titanic, Belfast.”

Paul McClurg, head of Belfast Business Banking at Bank of Ireland UK commented: “The Belfast Chamber Business Awards recognise and champion the dedication, resilience and creativity of Belfast businesses. Belfast has a central role to play in the growth of the wider Northern Ireland economy, and Bank of Ireland UK are proud to continue to support the Belfast Chamber Business Awards and celebrate the ambitions and achievements of our business community.

“Our first Belfast branch opened in 1825, and Bank of Ireland has been a key pillar of economic support for customers, business and local communities ever since. While there have been many changes since then, our commitment to supporting Belfast business, entrepreneurship and enterprise remains.

“We continue to partner with our customers, helping them invest in new assets and acquisitions, increasing working capital facilities, providing a range of deposit solutions, and providing the financial support and services they need to achieve their growth ambitions.

“With much to celebrate in business right across Belfast, I would like to encourage local businesses across all sectors to enter. Take advantage of this valuable opportunity to showcase you and your team’s creativity, achievements and ambition.”