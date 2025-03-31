Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Savills boss also anticipates strong activity in the retail sector, with new entrants and expansions enhancing shopping choices, particularly in Belfast city centre and prominent regional locations such as Craigavon and Bangor

Northern Ireland’s property market is poised for a strong recovery in 2025, driven by improving economic conditions, expected interest rate reductions, and renewed investor confidence, according to the latest Market Outlook from property advisor, Savills.

Ben Turtle, head of Savills Northern Ireland, said: “With interest rates forecast to decrease and investor sentiment strengthening, 2025 is shaping up to be a year of revival for Northern Ireland’s property market. Improved borrowing conditions and a limited supply of prime assets across sectors are expected to stimulate significant investment activity.”

Savills anticipates strong activity in the retail sector, with new entrants and expansions enhancing shopping choices, particularly in Belfast city centre and prominent regional locations such as Craigavon and Bangor. The growth trajectory of the serviced office sector, driven by demand for flexible, high-quality, and sustainable office space, is set to continue throughout 2025.

In the residential sector, lower mortgage rates and sustained demand will likely continue to drive competitive bidding and price growth. Savills predicts residential property values will remain buoyant, supported by limited supply and favorable lending conditions.

The investment market outlook is optimistic, with prime asset values anticipated to rise due to limited availability and growing demand. Interest rate cuts expected by late 2025 should significantly enhance affordability and encourage broader investor participation.

Turtle added: “The anticipated interest rate cuts will play a crucial role in reviving the investment market, creating more favorable conditions for both refinancing and new acquisitions. Investors should be prepared to act swiftly to capitalise on these opportunities.”

Despite economic uncertainties and recent budgetary measures that could influence buyer behavior, Northern Ireland’s property market fundamentals remain robust. Investors and occupiers alike are expected to take advantage of emerging opportunities across commercial and residential sectors.