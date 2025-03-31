Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Part of the ‘Housing for All’ programme, the Killadore Brae development has been designed by Coleraine’s Studio Rogers and is being constructed by Lowry Construction in Castlederg

Construction is well underway on a new Rural Housing development at Killadore Brae, Cushendall, bringing much-needed homes to the local community.

The development of the 34 homes by Rural Housing Association represents a total investment of £6.6 million.

The project is being delivered with support from the Department for Communities (DfC) and the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE), with additional private sector funding secured by Rural Housing from Danske Bank.

Pictured is Paul Fox, development director, Stephen Fisher, CEO, John Waddell, chair, John McGinn, technical officer

The development has been designed by Coleraine’s Studio Rogers and is being constructed by Lowry Construction in Castlederg.

Welcoming the development, Stephen Fisher from Rural Housing Association, stated: "This new housing scheme at Killadore Brae is a vital step in providing quality, social homes for the community. It is part of the ‘Housing for All’ programme, which aims to create inclusive, shared communities where people from all backgrounds can live and thrive together. Rural Housing is delighted to be delivering this project, and we look forward to seeing the new homes completed next year.”

Dominic O’Neill, senior corporate banking manager at Danske Bank, added: “We are pleased to support our longstanding customer Rural Housing Association with the Killadore Brae development in Cushendall. Northern Ireland has a shortage of social housing, and as one of the leading funders to the sector we are committed to helping people access affordable, quality and sustainable homes.”

The Killadore Brae development is supported by the Department for Communities and the Northern Ireland Housing Executive’s ‘Housing for All’ Shared Housing Programme. The Programme originates from the NI Executive’s Together: Building a United Community Strategy, which demonstrates a commitment to improving community relations and fostering a more united and shared society. A potential total of almost £4.2 million will be invested in the Rural Housing Association shared housing development and associated five-year Good Relations Plan

Through this initiative Rural Housing Association works in partnership with a local Advisory Group of community and statutory organisations, and with residents to develop the scheme’s Good Relations Plan. The Good Relations Plan includes a range of ‘Bridging’ events aimed at fostering good relations within the wider community, with a focus on key areas such as Health and Wellbeing, Education, and Training.