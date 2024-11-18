Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Enda McGarrity is currently working on the Covid-19 Inquiry, the largest public inquiry in UK history, instructed by Northern Ireland Bereaved Families for Justice (NIBFFJ)

Northern Ireland law firm PA Duffy & Co Solicitors has announced a new director – the youngest partner ever appointed to the role.

Enda McGarrity (28), who graduated from Queen’s University Belfast (QUB) in 2018 and qualified as a solicitor in 2021, secured the prestigious promotion last month.

Enda, who is also representing 50 bereaved families in the Republic of Ireland in respect of Covid-19 deaths, said it was “an honour’ to have been made partner.

“PA Duffy & Co Solicitors has a long history in Northern Ireland and I’m proud to be part of that,” he said.

“I’m also grateful the other directors Conal and Kieran have placed their trust in me.

With offices in offices in Belfast, Dungannon and Dublin, PA Duffy & Co Solicitors has announced a new director – the youngest partner ever appointed to the role. Pictured is Kieran Quinn, director, managing director Conal McGarrity and Enda McGarrity, director

“PA Duffy rewards people based on merit, rather than years of service, and it’s something we want to promote throughout the firm moving forward.”

Conal McGarrity, managing director of the company, which employs 35 staff and has offices in Belfast, Dungannon and Dublin, said Enda’s appointment was well-earned.

“Enda was performing duties beyond those of a director; managing a large team successfully, practising across both jurisdictions and displaying strong leadership skills,” said Conal, who also tutors at QUB in the areas of Public Law and Medical Negligence.

“His appointment signals our intention to recruit and promote the best staff, to continue growing and to move ahead with the expansion project we’re currently on.”

Kieran Quinn, a director with 22 years at the firm, said Enda was “a very dedicated and diligent lawyer” and “a huge asset to the management team”.

“Enda does outstanding work on the Covid-19 inquiry and we felt we had to secure him and reward him for his efforts,” Kieran explained.

“He’s been instrumental in establishing our Belfast office and he’s going to continue his great work with inquiries while also developing new areas such as environmental law.”

Enda’s promotion has seen a restructuring of the office, with him now heading up the Human Rights and Public Law division in Belfast.

His caseload comprises public inquiries, judicial reviews and complex litigation against state agencies including wrongful death claims.

Big cases north and south of the border include representing NIBFFJ in the UK Covid-19 Inquiry and 50 bereaved families in ROI in respect of Covid deaths.

His remit includes the representation of fishermen in relation to issues with Lough Neagh, as well as Judicial Reviews relating to education and human rights.

Enda continued: There’s an environmental and healthcare dimension to a lot of the work. These areas are struggling throughout Ireland and we’ve been working on them recently.”

Praising his “excellent, young, energetic team”, Enda said much of his focus going forward will be to “develop new work and bring my colleagues along with me”.

“We have a tremendous team,” he added. “Seeing each of them develop has been really exciting and I’m looking forward to seeing our ongoing projects through. In terms of the day-to-day work, I enjoy concentrating on human rights.