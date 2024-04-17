Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three hundred-year old Northern Ireland textile firm has been shortlisted as a finalist in the Irish Print Awards.

William Clark & Sons in Upperlands, Co Londonderry has been shortlisted as a finalist in two categories in the prestigious awards as Textile Printer of the Year for its services in specialist commission printing including digital and screen printing and Sustainability Printer of the Year.

Known for recognising exemplary craftsmanship and dedication to quality within the printing sector, the Irish Print Awards celebrates contributions to the field.

With more than 350 entries, William Clark & Son’s selection represents its high standards of creativity and knowledge, merging both traditional printing techniques and cutting-edge digital print technology.

Creative director, Duncan Neil said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be a finalist for an Irish Print Award , especially in the category of Textile Printer of the Year.

"All the team at William Clark & Sons work so hard to make sure our clients turn their inspirational ideas into fully finished fabrics suitable for a wide range of applications.

The shortlisting for William Clark & Sons in Co Londonderry comes off the back of a beautiful digital print on Irish linen for a skirt by esteemed fashion brand, Eadach by Sara O’Neill

"When textile printing we work with clients' to develop their creative ideas from artwork to production, striving to ensure we create the most beautiful results to suit their needs. We’re humbled, therefore, to have been recognised for our textile print services.”

According to William Clark & Sons, the digital process was perfect for Éadach's Roisín Dubh print due to the large format 3m long artwork and exquisite detail in the sketched design.

“It’s our 300 years of traditional fabric knowledge coupled with our skills in print which allows us to create digital and hand crafted print processes bringing our clients textiles to life," added Duncan.