The highly anticipated launch marks a milestone for the popular discount retailer, introducing Northern Ireland’s first-ever B&M Garden Centre, which will feature a wide range of plants, outdoor furniture, gardening tools, and seasonal décor

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A major new retail addition is coming to Antrim as B&M prepares to open a new 40,000 sq ft superstore and garden centre at The Junction Retail and Leisure Park this Saturday (August 16).

The highly anticipated launch marks a milestone for the popular discount retailer, introducing Northern Ireland’s first-ever B&M Garden Centre, which will feature a wide range of plants, outdoor furniture, gardening tools, and seasonal décor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening at 8am, the new store replaces the existing B&M outlet in Antrim, relocating to a much larger unit within The Junction. According to B&M, the move comes in response to customer feedback requesting a more spacious store with an expanded product range.

Spanning two floors, the new store promises an extensive and improved shopping experience. The ground floor will stock everyday essentials, branded groceries, and B&M’s wide-ranging DIY department, including flooring, paint, and wallpaper. The first floor will feature an extensive home section, with soft furnishings, furniture, and stylish décor items.

The new addition is expected to attract strong footfall and further strengthen The Junction’s position as a key retail and leisure destination in Northern Ireland.

To celebrate the launch, local musicians Janet Boal and Wayne Rodgers will provide live music, creating a festive atmosphere for early shoppers. The opening ceremony will be led by Antrim Foodbank, which has been supporting local families in crisis since 2016. As part of the Trussell Trust network, the charity helped over 2,800 people last year alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A major new retail addition is coming to Antrim as B&M prepares to open a brand-new 40,000 sq ft superstore and garden centre at The Junction Retail and Leisure Park this Saturday (August 16)

The Junction posted on social media: “Something BIG is landing at The Junction, Antrim – and you’re invited! Get ready for the arrival of our brand-new B&M Superstore – a massive 40,000 sq ft of unbeatable value, top brands, and the very first B&M Garden Centre in Northern Ireland!”

The event is expected to draw significant footfall, with shoppers from across the region eager to explore the retailer’s newest offering. The Junction, already home to over 30 retail and leisure outlets, is set to benefit from the increased buzz and visitor numbers.