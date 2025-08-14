Co Tyrone firm PMK has been awarded the electrical services contract for the new Daisy Lodge Therapeutic Centre in Co. Mayo

Co Tyrone firm PMK has been awarded the electrical services contract for the new Daisy Lodge Therapeutic Centre in Co. Mayo.

The contract, granted by main contractor Connolly and Fee, forms a key part of the ambitious project led by Cancer Fund for Children to develop a 30,000 sq. ft. purpose-built facility on the shores of Lough Corrib.

Construction began in July 2025, marking a significant milestone in the creation of this vital new centre. Once complete, Daisy Lodge will offer children impacted by cancer, along with their families from across the island of Ireland, a safe, restorative space where they can spend quality time together and reconnect away from the stress of treatment and hospital settings.

The facility has been thoughtfully designed with sustainability and wellbeing at its core. It will feature Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) walls and a zinc roof, providing a warm and natural environment that harmonises with the surrounding lakeside landscape.

As part of the project, PMK, based in Moy, will deliver a comprehensive range of electrical services. This includes mains switchgear and low-voltage distribution, general and emergency lighting, and general power throughout the facility.

In addition, PMK will be responsible for the installation of fire and security systems, ICT and structured cabling, as well as audio-visual systems. To support the centre’s green credentials, the company will also install photovoltaic (PV) panels and a battery energy storage system (BESS) to enhance energy efficiency and sustainability.

Peter McKearney, managing director, PMK said: “We’re honoured to contribute to such a meaningful and visionary project.