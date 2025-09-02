60-year-old Northern Ireland electrical retailer brings the future of shopping to your sofa..'It’s like having the showroom come to you'
Northern Ireland electrical and appliance retailer Donaghy Bros is transforming the way people shop with the launch of Pro Call — a new virtual showroom experience that puts expert advice just a video call away.
The family-run business, with stores in Kilrea and Limavady, has been a trusted name for over 60 years. Now, it’s embracing the future of retail with a service designed for convenience, expert guidance, and stress-free decision-making — all from the comfort of your sofa.
Pro Call gives customers access to a live, one-to-one video consultation with a Donaghy Bros Appliance Pro. Whether you're planning a kitchen revamp or upgrading your home tech, the service offers tailored advice and live product walkthroughs straight from the showroom.
Customers can explore high-quality appliances and technology in real time, guided by expert knowledge tailored to their specific needs.
Customers book a 30-minute slot online and answer a few short questions in advance, ensuring the session is focused on their needs. It’s a smarter, more personalised way to shop — particularly for premium purchases that require more thought and insight.
James Donaghy, managing director at Donaghy Bros, says the new service is all about making shopping more accessible and convenient: “Our goal with Pro Call is to create a more accessible, convenient way for customers to shop — especially for those considering a larger investment for their home. It’s like having the showroom come to you.”
Whether you're just a few miles away or across the country, Pro Call delivers the trusted Donaghy Bros experience wherever you are.