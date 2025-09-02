Northern Ireland electrical and appliance retailer Donaghy Bros is transforming the way people shop with the launch of Pro Call — a new virtual showroom experience that puts expert advice just a video call away. Pictured is James and Dermot Donaghy

Established in 1964, Donaghy Bros has launched a pioneering virtual shopping experience offering expert appliance advice from the comfort of home

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland electrical and appliance retailer Donaghy Bros is transforming the way people shop with the launch of Pro Call — a new virtual showroom experience that puts expert advice just a video call away.

The family-run business, with stores in Kilrea and Limavady, has been a trusted name for over 60 years. Now, it’s embracing the future of retail with a service designed for convenience, expert guidance, and stress-free decision-making — all from the comfort of your sofa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pro Call gives customers access to a live, one-to-one video consultation with a Donaghy Bros Appliance Pro. Whether you're planning a kitchen revamp or upgrading your home tech, the service offers tailored advice and live product walkthroughs straight from the showroom.

Donaghy Bros Kilrea showroom

Customers can explore high-quality appliances and technology in real time, guided by expert knowledge tailored to their specific needs.

Customers book a 30-minute slot online and answer a few short questions in advance, ensuring the session is focused on their needs. It’s a smarter, more personalised way to shop — particularly for premium purchases that require more thought and insight.

James Donaghy, managing director at Donaghy Bros, says the new service is all about making shopping more accessible and convenient: “Our goal with Pro Call is to create a more accessible, convenient way for customers to shop — especially for those considering a larger investment for their home. It’s like having the showroom come to you.”