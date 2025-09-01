'We are delighted to have completed the sale': Boutique Belfast hotel acquired out of administration securing the venues future and almost 50 jobs
A boutique Belfast hotel has been acquired out of administration, safeguarding the future of the venue and almost 50 staff.
House Belfast, a 31-room hotel renowned for its stylish accommodations, vibrant restaurant, and lively bar and event space, has been acquired by Havana Trading No.3 Ltd.
The hotel, located on Botanic Avenue in Belfast, had been operated by Botanic Way Ltd, which entered administration on 19 August 2025.
James Neill and John Donaldson of KPMG were appointed as joint administrators to implement the sales process and ensure the continuity of the business.
The sale to Havana Trading No.3 Ltd included all trading assets of the company, securing the ongoing operation of the hotel and preserving the employment of 46 full and part-time staff.
The administrators said the sale represented a significant step in stabilising the business and maintaining its role as a key hospitality venue in the city.
"We are delighted to have completed the sale of House Belfast as a going concern," said joint administrator James Neill.
"This transaction not only protects jobs but also ensures the hotel can continue to serve guests and the local community. We extend our sincere thanks to the staff for their dedication and support throughout the process."
House Belfast will continue to operate under its current name, with Havana Trading No.3 Ltd expected to bring fresh investment to the business.
A spokesperson for Havana Trading No3 Ltd stated they have been working for a number of weeks to secure the future of the House Belfast business and team.
They added: "We are looking forward to investing in its future and re-establishing its presence in the City."
A post on social media recently revealed the hotel is now looking for new staff and hiring front of house, bartenders, chefs, night porter and housekeepers.