A wave of sadness has swept through the village of Hamiltonsbawn as one of its most cherished eateries, Charlie’s Chipper, has announced it will close its doors this weekend. Credit Facebook

Hamiltonsbawn eatery announces closure this Sunday — but promises it's not the end of the road for their famous chipper fare while Andy Joe’s in Banbridge closed last month

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A wave of sadness has swept through the village of Hamiltonsbawn as one of its most cherished eateries, Charlie’s Chipper, has announced it will close its doors this weekend.

In an emotional statement shared on social media Friday, the chip shop family confirmed its final day will be tomorrow (Sunday) citing rising costs and ongoing financial challenges as the reasons behind the decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From humble beginnings serving out of a striking grey trailer in Poyntzpass and Glenanne, the team took a leap of faith, opening their first permanent premises on Main Street in January 2024.

Making the heartbreaking announcement, The Charlie’s family said: “It’s with a heavy heart that we announce the permanent closure of our chip shop.

"Due to rising costs and ongoing financial challenges, we can no longer afford to keep our doors open. This has been an incredibly difficult decision, and one we did not make lightly.

“We want to say a massive thank you to all of our amazing customers — whether you’ve been with us since day one or just recently discovered us. Your support, loyalty, and kind words have meant the world to us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the closure, the Charlie’s team is reassuring fans that this isn’t goodbye — just a new chapter. Their much-loved mobile trailers will continue to operate at events and festivals, and are still available for private hire.

They added: “Our last day of trading will be 31st August 2025 If you’d like to pop in before then, we’d love to see some familiar faces.

“But don’t panic – Charlie’s Chipper is far from gone. We’re still out and about in our trailers, serving up your favourites at events and festivals, and yep—we’re still totally available for hire.

“From all of us at Charlie’s thank you for everything.”

The announcement comes on the heels of other recent hospitality closures, including Andy Joe’s in Banbridge, which also shut down citing similar struggles — from soaring costs to unrelenting industry pressure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement published on their social media last month, they said: “This has not been an easy decision. Like many in our industry, we’ve faced relentless challenges - rising product costs, increasing utility rates, staffing shortages, and more.