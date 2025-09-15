Deloitte’s 2025 intake of graduates and apprentices...Shannon Wilson, Aman Nisar, Rachel Scott, Adam McGarry, Usman Memon, Cora Lee and Ethan Donnelly with Marie Doyle, Office Senior Partner, Deloitte Northern Ireland and Grace Cartin, Partner, Deloitte Northern Ireland

In Belfast, 28 new starters will be joining the award-winning BrightStart higher apprenticeship scheme, 32 are coming into full time graduate roles and 14 are beginning industrial placements over the next month

Global professional services firm Deloitte is set to welcome 74 new people to its Belfast teams this month through its award-winning graduate, BrightStart apprenticeship and industrial placement programmes.

This month 1,400 people are due to join the firm at 17 locations across the UK, with a further 98 starting at Deloitte in December.

They will then participate in an in-person, technical induction tailored to their specific business areas. The new starts in Deloitte’s Belfast office will be working in areas including Audit & Assurance, Tax Consulting and Technology & Transformation.

The new intake comes after Deloitte’s graduate programme ranked fourth in the Times Top 100 Graduate Employer list for the fifth year running.

Marie Doyle, Belfast office senior partner at Deloitte, said: "Deloitte’s graduate, Brightstart and placement programmes provide incredible opportunities for young people to start their career journey with the firm. Our new intakes always bring a wide range of talent and experience, demonstrating strong communication, adaptability, resilience, and analytical abilities which we value highly.

Marie Doyle, office senior partner, Deloitte Northern Ireland, Dylan Carson, analyst graduate, Clodagh McLaughlin, 2024 BrightStart Apprentice and Grace Cartin, partner, Deloitte Northern Ireland at Deloitte's Belfast office in The Ewart

"Having begun my own career at Deloitte as a graduate, it is exciting for me to welcome this talented group of people from right across Northern Ireland to the team as they take their first steps with the firm.”

The Deloitte BrightStart apprenticeship is an earn-while-you-learn apprenticeship, with the chance to gain professional and degree level qualifications.

Clodagh McLaughlin, who has just completed her first year as a BrightStart apprentice in Deloitte’s Technology & Transformation consulting business in Belfast, described her first week at the firm in September 2024 as a supportive learning environment.

She said: "Starting at Deloitte, I was initially nervous about the transition from school. But the support and opportunities to connect with colleagues quickly put me at ease.

“My first year at Deloitte was a steep learning curve, but incredibly rewarding thanks to the nurturing environment and the friendships I've made. I've already had the pleasure of meeting many of the new joiners by offering them advice and answering questions – a testament to the ongoing support they'll receive from day one.”