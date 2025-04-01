A bra-illiant 20 years: Owner of Northern Ireland lingerie and underwear shop celebrates two decades of ‘bust-ling’ success and ‘lifting’ spirits
It’s been a ‘bustling’ 20 years for Isabella Lingerie, the Northern Ireland-based underwear shop that’s been ‘lifting’ spirits since 2005.
Founded by husband and wife duo Inese and Kenny McMillan, this award-winning Coleraine business has become known for its expert bra fitting services and its unwavering commitment to comfort and style.
From its humble beginnings in The Diamond Arcade to its current location on Long Commons, Isabella Lingerie has ‘strapped’ itself into the hearts of customers throughout the north coast and further afield.
Inese, a mother of twin boys, has "bra-vo"ed through two decades of industry expertise, making her one of the leading voices in the world of undergarments.
In fact, in 2022, Inese earned the title of Northern Ireland's Independent Retailer of the Year. And just last year, she was the only Northern Ireland-based shop nominated for the prestigious 2023 Stars Underlines Best Shop Awards in London – often referred to as the "Oscars" of the lingerie world.
As part of the celebration, Isabella Lingerie is hosting a fun-filled 20th birthday bash on Saturday, April 5.
In a social media post, Inese expressed her gratitude to her loyal customers: “Good morning and happy 1st of April. Today marks 20 years since we opened our shop, and here we are, bigger and better! Thank you to every single one of you who has supported us over the years. Some of you I’ve known as customers for the whole two decades!”
"We will be celebrating the 20th birthday on Saturday, 5th April...guys its a day not to be missed.”
