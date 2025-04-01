Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Alan McKeown has more than 30 years’ experience and expertise in leadership in the housing sector and joins Woven from his role at Invest NI as executive director of regional business.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of Northern Ireland’s leading housing associations, Woven, has announced its appointment of Alan McKeown as its chief executive.

Originally from Enniskillen, Alan has more than 30 years’ experience and expertise in leadership in the housing sector and joins Woven from his role at Invest NI as executive director of regional business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout his extensive career, he has also held roles in the former Roxburghe District Council, the Chartered Institute of Housing in Scotland, Fife Council, The Convention of Scottish Local Authorities and Angus Council.

One of Northern Ireland’s leading housing associations, Woven, has announced its appointment of Alan McKeown as its chief executive

With just under 50,000 households on Northern Ireland’s social housing waiting list, Woven Housing Association is investing £150 million, over a period of five years, to support high quality housing developments, stock upgrades and enhanced services to help address the growing need for more affordable housing across Northern Ireland.

Committed to providing accessible, affordable, and inclusive homes, Alan will lead the team and work with relevant agencies to explore further development opportunities that will help address the growing demand for social housing.

The appointment marks the housing association’s first full year under the name of Woven, following the rebrand from Habinteg Housing Association in April 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan said: “I am honoured to be taking up the position of chief executive officer at Woven and look forward to supporting the Board and Team as we implement our exciting strategy.

“Woven is a wonderful community and tenant driven organisation and I am very much looking forward to working with the team to continue to deliver high quality services for tenants here in Northern Ireland and making a positive difference to people’s lives.”