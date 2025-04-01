Enniskillen man looking forward to 'making a positive difference to people’s lives' after being appointed new CEO of one of Northern Ireland’s leading housing associations
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
One of Northern Ireland’s leading housing associations, Woven, has announced its appointment of Alan McKeown as its chief executive.
Originally from Enniskillen, Alan has more than 30 years’ experience and expertise in leadership in the housing sector and joins Woven from his role at Invest NI as executive director of regional business.
Throughout his extensive career, he has also held roles in the former Roxburghe District Council, the Chartered Institute of Housing in Scotland, Fife Council, The Convention of Scottish Local Authorities and Angus Council.
With just under 50,000 households on Northern Ireland’s social housing waiting list, Woven Housing Association is investing £150 million, over a period of five years, to support high quality housing developments, stock upgrades and enhanced services to help address the growing need for more affordable housing across Northern Ireland.
Committed to providing accessible, affordable, and inclusive homes, Alan will lead the team and work with relevant agencies to explore further development opportunities that will help address the growing demand for social housing.
The appointment marks the housing association’s first full year under the name of Woven, following the rebrand from Habinteg Housing Association in April 2024.
Alan said: “I am honoured to be taking up the position of chief executive officer at Woven and look forward to supporting the Board and Team as we implement our exciting strategy.
“Woven is a wonderful community and tenant driven organisation and I am very much looking forward to working with the team to continue to deliver high quality services for tenants here in Northern Ireland and making a positive difference to people’s lives.”
Neil McIvor, chair of Woven Housing Association, added: “The board is pleased to welcome Alan as our new chief executive, following a rigorous recruitment process. Alan is an experienced and knowledgeable professional with a clear drive and passion for the housing sector and all that it does for local communities.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.