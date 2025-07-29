SKYL in Coalisland, TEN Foundations in Belfast and School Bags and Stuff in Moira will be joining the scheme this August, creating a back-to-school buzz on the mall

Northern Ireland’s premier outlet destination, The Boulevard, is welcoming a trio of pop-up shops to the scheme this summer, creating 20 jobs. SKYL, TEN Foundations and School Bags and Stuff will be joining the scheme this August, creating a back-to-school buzz on the mall.

Sales have been soaring over the warmer months at the Banbridge outlet, with footfall up 10% and sales up 15% year-on-year, bucking national retail trends across the UK and Ireland.

A proven successful concept, The Boulevard has long-welcomed pop-up stores such as New Look, Molton Brown, Radley and Asics to its scheme as either a trial location or as a temporary outlet store and seasonal shop front to help with excess stock.

Co Tyrone-based streetwear brand, SKYL, opened their six-week pop-up at The Boulevard on July 21, offering customers the chance to explore its newest collection of designer streetwear, leisurewear and accessories.

Marc Devlin, owner of SKYL in Coalisland said: “Opening an exclusive pop-up store at The Boulevard is a dream come true for us, and we are delighted to be joining at such a great time for the scheme. We look forward to welcoming customers into our pop-up store and share love for high end streetwear.”

Non-profit purpose charity, TEN Foundations is operating a pop-up at the scheme until August 31, selling ethically made schoolbags. Founded in Belfast by Ian Campbell back in 2012, Ten Foundations’ aim is to empower women living in extreme poverty in the Philippines by providing them the opportunity to develop skills in designing and producing high quality schoolbag and backpacks to be sold throughout the UK and Ireland instore and online.

Moira-based school and office accessories supplier, Schoolbags and Stuff, will be the third store to pop-up over the month of August, offering customers of The Boulevard a range of schoolbags, backpacks, lunch boxes and pencil cases to prepare for the study season ahead.

Chris Nelmes, retail director at The Boulevard, added: “With the retail landscape constantly evolving, it’s essential for outlet models to be innovative and connect with the fresh generation of shoppers hitting the shops.

“Pop-up shops and limited-time collaborations are something that has been proven to work well at The Boulevard over the past couple of years, creating a dynamic and engaging shopping environment for visitors, driving footfall and increasing visitor dwell time.”

The scheme has a jam-packed calendar of on-site events throughout the year, including its ‘Back to School Weekend’, taking place on August 9 and 10.

The Boulevard summer events:

Sat 9th & Sun 10th - 'BAGS to the Future' Delorean activation with TEN Foundations

9th & 10th - Special BTS offers

Sat 9th - Skechers ‘Spin the Wheel’: win special discounts and prizes

Sat 9th - 2Crew4U Dance troop on the mall

Sat 9th - Music on the mall 12-2pm (Max Wallace) and 2-4pm (Bethany Givan)