Northern Ireland tiling and stonework specialist Trainor Stone and Tile Ltd has landed the largest project in its history, marking a major milestone in its 10th year of operation.

Trainor Stone and Tile Ltd, headquartered in Belfast has secured the contract to deliver tiling works at 20 Ropemaker Street – a prestigious commercial development in the heart of London, which will become the new UK headquarters of a leading international law firm

Northern Ireland tiling and stonework specialist has landed the largest project in its history, marking a major milestone in its 10th year of operation.

Trainor Stone and Tile Ltd, headquartered at the Gasworks in Belfast with a second office in London, has secured a multi-million-pound contract to deliver tiling works at 20 Ropemaker Street – a prestigious commercial development in the heart of London, which will become the new UK headquarters of a leading international law firm.

Founded by Annalong native Peter Trainor, a former tiler-turned-entrepreneur, the company has grown into one of the UK’s most respected specialist subcontractors. The firm employs 13 permanent staff across its two offices, and operates a flexible team of around 60 skilled tilers and stonemasons across the UK.

“This is the biggest project of my career,” said Peter. “20 Ropemaker is a landmark development in one of the most competitive construction markets in the world, and we’re incredibly proud to be playing a key role in delivering its interior finish.”

The contract was awarded following a competitive tender process, with Trainor Stone and Tile selected for its combination of competitive pricing, sustainable delivery practices, and a strong track record of executing complex, high-end commercial projects.

Completion is expected in September 2025, and the 20 Ropemaker contract will mark the firm’s 60th project delivered in 2025 alone – a sign of its rapid growth and strong market demand.

Michael Halliday, senior quantity surveyor at Trainor Stone and Tile, said: “As one of London’s most anticipated new office developments, 20 Ropemaker sets a new standard for design and sustainability. This is the biggest contract we’ve secured, and we’re absolutely delighted to be part of such a significant project. It’s a major boost for our team and a real reflection of the quality, consistency, and expertise we bring to every job. We’re proud to showcase our capabilities on a scheme of this scale.”

Originally launched in 2012 as Trainor Contracts, the company was rebranded as Trainor Stone and Tile in 2015. Now, in its 10th year under the new name, the firm has built an enviable client list including Netflix, Sony Music, Amazon, Estee Lauder, Harrods, Selfridges, and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.