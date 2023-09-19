Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A dynamic new hospitality group has been formed to operate the Haslem Hotel and The Lark Bar and has exciting plans to expand its operations and lead the way in reshaping Lisburn Square into a prominent leisure destination.

The Haslem Group, is led by Nicky McCollum and Niall Burns, who brings with him over 15 years’ experience in the tourism and hospitality industry with previous roles including general manager of five-star properties the Culloden Estate and Spa and Lyrath Estate and Spa in Kilkenny.

Three new roles have already been created as the group forms a highly experienced head office team with Helen Devlin appointed as the group financial controller, Victoria Ward as marketing manager and Caroline Curran as sales manager. James O’Donnell has joined The Lark as general manager.

The group has also appointed two new and highly-experienced culinary teams who have already transformed the food offering. Chris Hayden, who has worked in some of Northern Ireland’s top hospitality venues, has joined as the head chef of the Haslem Hotel and Masterchef: The Professionals contestant Andrew Cassling is the new head chef of The Lark.

Niall Burns, director of hospitality for The Haslem Group, said: "With the formation of the Haslem Group, we are committed to reshaping Lisburn Square into a prominent leisure destination. Our new management team have assumed the daily operations of the Haslem Hotel and The Lark, as a vital element of our broader strategy to cultivate Lisburn Square into a vibrant leisure and business hub between Belfast and Dublin.

“We have invested heavily in both of our properties with great food, live music and live sport at the heart of our offering. Our menus have been carefully curated by our exceptionally talented culinary teams - this has included the introduction of a new brunch menu and elevated Sunday Roast menu at the hotel and a new gastro focus at The Lark – and I am thrilled to say that business is up at both outlets and the feedback from our guests and local customers has been really positive and we look forward to building on this.”

Nicky McCollum, director of the Haslem Group, added: “The Haslem Group is striving to deliver leading value, whilst consistently providing guests with quality hospitality experiences. We have exciting plans for the growth of the company and will carefully explore and pursue opportunities to further the group’s hospitality offerings in the months and years ahead.