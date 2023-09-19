Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Tyrone-based snack company is making some noise after bagging a supply deal worth up to £500,000 with Tesco.

Noisy Snacks, founded in 2018, will supply its full range of pulse-based healthy snacks to 688 Tesco Stores across Britain, Northern Ireland, and more than 100 in the Republic of Ireland.

Neil Hubbard, commercial director of the Dungannon firm described the new deal as ‘game changing’ for the growing business: “Thanks to Tesco we will be effectively doubling our sales. This will really provide us with a solid platform to grow right across the UK and Ireland.

“I can’t speak highly enough of the Tesco team who have made this possible. They have worked seamlessly and tirelessly across their GB and Ireland teams to make this happen. From our conversations with them they were really keen to support Northern Ireland indigenous suppliers with the potential to supply Tesco’s huge customer base. They have, of course, a long-standing track record in this regard, but we’ve found them a delight to deal with.”

Noisy Snacks’ award-winning range includes broad beans, chickpeas and peanuts, all of which are vegan, gluten free and high in protein and fibre. The range comes in 25g, 100g and 150g bags.

Michael Crealey, buying manager from Tesco, said there was a huge demand for healthier snacks that could be consumed at home or on the go: “Within Tesco we have been supporting Northern Ireland suppliers for more than two and half decades now and it has been amazing to see so many household brands making it onto the shelves of Tesco right across Britain, NI and the Republic as testament to the levels of innovation and quality that are evident within the Northern Ireland food and drink sector.”