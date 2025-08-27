Donnelly Group Mallusk recognised for excellence in customer service, sales, and 20 years of partnership with Suzuki

Northern Ireland’s largest independently owned vehicle retailer, Donnelly Group, has been awarded Regional Dealer of the Year at the 2025 Suzuki GB Dealer Awards.

With strong competition from dealerships across the UK, this award celebrates Donnelly Group Mallusk’s unwavering commitment to excellence across key areas including customer service, sales performance, and aftersales.

At the same time, the company was celebrated for 20 years’ service with Suzuki.

Eddie Black, site director, Donnelly Group Mallusk, said: “Receiving Regional Dealer of the Year is a fantastic achievement for the entire Donnelly Group Mallusk team.

“This recognition is a testament to the hard work, expertise, and dedication of every member of staff, who consistently go above and beyond to deliver outstanding service to our customers, time and time again.

“At Donnelly Group, attention to detail is one of our core values and central to how we operate, whether someone is making their first enquiry, buying a car, or aftersales care and support.

“We are grateful to our loyal customers for their support, as well as to Suzuki GB for its partnership, and look forward to building on this success and continuing to deliver excellence across all areas of our business."

The award was presented by former England Rugby World Cup-winning coach, Sir Clive Woodward.