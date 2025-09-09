RBH Hospitality Management, now in its 25th anniversary year, has added House Belfast to its growing Belfast portfolio for Ducales Group, which already includes Ramada by Wyndham Belfast City Centre and The Foundry

RBH Hospitality Management has been appointed to operate House Belfast, following the boutique hotel’s acquisition earlier this month by Havana Trading No.3 Ltd, a subsidiary of the Ducales Group.

The stylish 31-bedroom boutique hotel in the city’s University Quarter was sold out of administration earlier this month, in a deal that safeguards the jobs of 46 full- and part-time staff. Recruitment is now underway for a new general manager and a range of other roles, as the hotel enters an exciting new chapter under fresh ownership.

Located on Botanic Avenue, House Belfast boasts four bars, a restaurant, and versatile event spaces available for private hire. The hotel had previously been operated by Botanic Way Ltd, which entered administration on August 19 2025.

The administration process was overseen by James Neill and John Donaldson of KPMG, who were appointed joint administrators to manage the sale and ensure business continuity. The acquisition included all trading assets, allowing operations to continue uninterrupted and securing employment for the existing team.

The transaction marks RBH’s third Belfast property under Ducales’ ownership alongside Ramada by Wyndham Belfast City Centre and The Foundry and marks t the Glasgow-based management company’s growing Northern Ireland portfolio.

The venue will continue to operate under the House Belfast name, with new owners Havana Trading No.3 Ltd expected to invest in enhancements to reinforce its reputation as a key player in Belfast’s hospitality and nightlife scene.

This latest addition brings RBH’s total new signings in 2025 to seven, reflecting its continued expansion across a diverse range of hotel styles — from branded to independent, boutique to luxury — during its 25th anniversary year.

David Hart, CEO of RBH Hospitality Management said of the signing: “House Belfast is a fantastic addition to our portfolio, and we are delighted to be expanding our strong relationship with Ducales.

"2025 has been a momentous year for RBH as we celebrate our 25th year of hotel management and this signing reinforces our continued commitment to operating a diverse mix of properties and being the operator of choice in the market.”