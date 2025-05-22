'A fantastic reflection on the business and our staff': Wrightbus scoops two awards in two days at ceremonies honouring the best in business after a record-breaking year

By Claire Cartmill
Published 22nd May 2025, 09:24 BST
Wrightbus was one of the headline winners at the 2025 Business Eye Sustainability & ESG Awards, where it was named Sustainable Company of the Year in the Medium-Large category

Ballymena-based bus manufacturing giant Wrightbus has scooped two awards in two days at ceremonies honouring the best in business after a record-breaking year.

Wrightbus was one of the headline winners at the 2025 Business Eye Sustainability & ESG Awards, where it was named Sustainable Company of the Year in the Medium-Large category.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The award was presented at a black-tie event at the Culloden Estate & Spa in front of a business audience of more than 300 guests.

Ballymena-based bus manufacturing giant Wrightbus has scooped two awards in two days at ceremonies honouring the best in business after a record-breaking year. Pictured is members of the Wrightbus team with the awardsplaceholder image
Ballymena-based bus manufacturing giant Wrightbus has scooped two awards in two days at ceremonies honouring the best in business after a record-breaking year. Pictured is members of the Wrightbus team with the awards

It also scooped the Manufacturer of the Year (Over £25m) award at the InsiderMedia Made In Northern Ireland Awards, which were held at Titanic Belfast. It has now been put forward as a finalist in the overall UK awards, which will be held in June.

Wrightbus was recognised as the outstanding manufacturer in Northern Ireland by the InsiderMedia award judges thanks to a landmark 1,000-bus deal that was signed last year with Go-Ahead that was worth up to half-a-billion pounds.

placeholder image
Read More
'As a young widow, I could have crumbled': Belfast Mum turns tragedy into innova...

Wrightbus CEO, Jean-Marc Gales, said the awards were a testament to the dedication and hard work of everyone at the business.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“For Wrightbus to be recognised with not just one but two awards in two days is a fantastic reflection on the business and our staff,” he said.

“Our landmark deal with Go-Ahead was a great boost not only to our business, but to the wider UK manufacturing economy and the InsiderMedia Made In Northern Ireland award reflects this.

“As Europe’s leading zero-emission bus manufacturer, it was particularly pleasing to be recognised as the Sustainable Company of the Year in our category.

"Our vehicles have prevented more than 85,180 tonnes of CO2 from entering the atmosphere over approximately 5,490,000 miles from the roads and, as a business, we are committed to achieving our own net-zero targets by 2050 – and preferably earlier – by reducing our energy consumption and maximising efficiencies throughout our manufacturing processes.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wrightbus, which was recently named as the fastest growing bus manufacturer in Europe, employs more than 2,300 people and is set to produce a record number of 1,200 buses this year from its factory in Ballymena, Northern Ireland. It expects to support 7,200 UK supply chain jobs by 2027.

Related topics:BallymenaNorthern IrelandMANUFACTUREREurope
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice