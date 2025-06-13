Northern Irish independent alcohol brand, Wavey Ice, has announced a new partnership with local distributor, Anzac Drinks, enabling a wider reach across the island of Ireland. Pictured is Laura Davis, CEO of Wavey Ice, with a selection of the 'Sips' range which are now available with Anzac Drinks

Northern Irish independent alcohol brand, Wavey Ice, has announced a new partnership with local distributor, Anzac Drinks, enabling a wider reach across the island of Ireland.

Until now, Wavey Ice has primarily led with an e-commerce approach via their online store, shipping to homes across the UK, Ireland and Europe. Due to phenomenal growth in the past year, the company has decided to embark on its first official route to retail distribution at scale with this new deal.

Based in Ballycastle, Anzac Drinks is a family-owned business which has been supplying trade across NI for over 30 years.

Laura Davis, CEO of Wavey Ice explained: “With a strong focus on innovation, quality, and local production, we're committed to growing the brand from our base in Northern Ireland and bringing Wavey Ice to more retailers, bars, and fridges across the island of Ireland and beyond.

"Anzac Drinks’ strong track record, retailer relationships, and market knowledge made them the ideal partner for our next phase of growth, and we’re excited to see Wavey Ice in more locations across the country, bringing a fresh twist to the drinks industry on the island.”

Built by a passionate, local team and developed in Hillsborough, Wavey Ice has quickly grown into one of Northern Ireland’s most exciting independent alcohol brands. As a bold and fresh product range, which continues to expand, the range includes nostalgic alcoholic ice pops, ready-to-drink cocktails with sought-after flavours, and two non-alcoholic premium options.

The brand also offers a range of ‘Melted?’ vegan gummies, packed with vitamins and antioxidants designed to clear brain fog and boost recovery.

In March this year, Wavey Ice also launched their new tropical and vibrant Pineapple Vodka, made with premium Irish vodka.

Wavey Ice’s core, flavour-packed alcoholic ‘Sips’ range will now be more widely available, with Anzac Drinks initially stocking their most popular flavours; Pornstar Martini, Strawberry Daiquiri, Tropical Rum Punch, Espresso Martini and Orange & Vodka, available for both on and off-trade outlets.

As well as bold and playful products, the brand does not cut any corners on quality. From their HQ and production facility in Hillsborough, the team has developed two award-winning Sips since launching in 2022.

In 2023, the non-alcoholic Mango & Pineapple Mojito was awarded Silver at the Irish Quality Food & Drink Awards. Whilst, just last month, the Pornstar Martini Sip was awarded Bronze at the International Wine & Spirit Competition in the RTD & Pre-Mixed Cocktail

category, being the only RTD or mixed spirit drink from the island of Ireland to be awarded this year.

Karen O’Neill from Anzac Drinks added: “It’s fantastic to be the new distributor of Wavey Ice, such a fun and innovative brand with premium products, who are also passionate about being locally run.