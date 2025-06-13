The new store represents an investment worth more than £8million, replacing Lidl's original Cookstown store which made history as the retailer's first Northern Ireland location when it opened in 1999

Lidl Northern Ireland has announced the opening date of its new concept store in Cookstown, marking a historic milestone in the retailer's 25-year journey in Northern Ireland.

The new store represents an investment worth more than £8million, replacing Lidl's original Cookstown store which made history as the retailer's first Northern Ireland location when it opened in 1999.

Being developed at a prime location on Orritor Road, the new store will open its doors on Thursday, June 26, relocating from Lidl’s existing position in Cookstown, at Station Square Retail Park. It will be the retailer’s second new store opening in Northern Ireland in June, with a new, sustainability focused store in Newcastle welcoming its first customers a week earlier.

Occupying 2,475 square metres, the new store represents Lidl Northern Ireland's continued commitment to the Cookstown area and symbolises the retailer’s growth and expansion since first establishing its presence in Northern Ireland.

Lidl’s investment worth more than £8m will see 15 new jobs added to the existing team, bringing the total team employed at Lidl's Cookstown store to 40. The project has also seen over 150 jobs created as part of the planning and construction process.

Former Northern Ireland football captain and Cookstown native Aaron Hughes will cut the ribbon at the grand opening, ready to welcome shoppers in time to pick up picnic treats, BBQ supplies and holiday essentials for the school holidays.

Regional managing director for Lidl Northern Ireland Gordon Cruikshanks said: "This is a truly special moment for Lidl Northern Ireland as we open our new Cookstown store next to where our very first Northern Ireland store began trading over 25 years ago.

"Since establishing Lidl in here in 1999, we have grown to become a trusted retailer in communities across the region, and it's fitting that we're investing in this significant new store for the Cookstown community, where our journey began.

“What started as a single store has now expanded to 43 locations across Northern Ireland, serving 500,000 customers weekly and working with more than 60 local suppliers. This growth demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the region and our promise to continue delivering high-quality products at market-leading prices.

The new Cookstown store represents not just our history but Lidl’s vision for our presence in Northern Ireland - a modern, sustainable shopping experience that meets the needs of today's consumers while honoring our longstanding relationship with the local community."

Similar to other new Lidl Northern Ireland stores developed in the region in recent years, the new Cookstown store has been developed with sustainability at the fore, incorporating energy efficient features including LED lighting, heat pumps and PV solar panels, thereby reducing carbon emissions and supporting Lidl's ambition to achieve net-zero by 2050.