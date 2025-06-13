Mallaghan, the Dungannon-based global manufacturer of airport ground support equipment, has secured a major contract with Emirates Flight Catering (EKFC) to deliver a fleet of high-tech catering trucks, including the first electric aircraft catering vehicle in the region. Credit Emirates Flight Catering (EKFC)

Dungannon-headquartered Mallaghan to deliver fleet of 53 trucks including region's first electric catering vehicle as part of wider £12.5m investment deal by Emirates Flight Catering (EKFC)

A Northern Ireland engineering firm is playing a central role in transforming ground catering operations at one of the world’s busiest airports. Mallaghan, the Dungannon-based global manufacturer of airport ground support equipment, has secured a major contract with Emirates Flight Catering (EKFC) to deliver a fleet of high-tech catering trucks, including the first electric aircraft catering vehicle in the region.

The deal, announced this week, will see Mallaghan supply 53 aircraft catering trucks as part of a wider AED 60 million (approx. £12.5m) investment by EKFC in upgrading its ground fleet at Dubai International Airport. It is the largest order in Mallaghan’s history for this type of vehicle.

Crucially, the agreement includes the development of a Proof-of-Concept electric catering truck, a first for both EKFC and the wider GCC aviation market, placing Mallaghan at the forefront of green innovation in global ground support equipment.

Ramez Hamdan, managing director, Al Futtaim Industrial Equipment, Shahreyar Nawabi, chief executive officer, Emirates Flight Catering, Ronan Mallaghan, chief executive officer, Mallaghan. Credit Emirates Flight Catering (EKFC)

Ronan Mallaghan, chief executive officer of Mallaghan, said: “We are pleased to partner with Emirates Flight Catering in this landmark fleet renewal, delivering its largest ever order of high loaders and introducing the first electric high loader of its kind to the region.

“This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and a more sustainable future for aviation ground support.

"The inclusion of a Proof-Of-Concept electric unit marks an exciting step toward the broader electrification and modernisation of airport operations across the GCC."

The electric aircraft catering truck is expected to enter service in summer 2026, supporting Emirates Flight Catering’s ambitions to reduce its carbon footprint and modernise its operations.

Mallaghan’s equipment will be built at its production facilities in County Tyrone, supporting skilled jobs and advanced manufacturing in Northern Ireland while exporting to one of the world’s key aviation hubs.

The family-owned firm is globally recognised for its innovation and reliability, with customers in over 100 countries. It has previously provided ground support equipment to major international airports and airlines, but this latest agreement represents a step change in scale and sustainability.

Mallaghan will collaborate on the electric truck project with UAE-based FAMCO (Al-Futtaim Auto and Machinery Company) and Volvo Trucks, suppliers of the Volvo FL 250 4X2 Euro 6 chassis.

