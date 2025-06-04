'A great example of a local business accessing a broad range of support to leverage growth': Michelin Development helps County Antrim firm develop green shoots of success
A thriving County Antrim company committed to shaping greener business practices across the UK and Ireland is on track for success with support from Michelin Development.
Based in Larne, AD Sustainability helps organisations achieve cost reductions and profitable, responsible business practices through a package of sustainability support services, including carbon emissions reduction planning, all delivered by experts in their fields.
Michelin Development is supporting AD Sustainability’s expansion with a low-interest loan, to help it reach the next stage of growth.
Led by sustainability specialists Adrian and Sarah Davis, the company has already built up a strong client following in the manufacturing, hospitality, tourism, aerospace and energy sectors in the north of Ireland, including Larne and Greater Belfast, across Co. Down and Co. Antrim, and in Monaghan, Donegal and Dublin in the Republic of Ireland.
With Michelin Development’s loan, it has been able to recruit new members to join the established team to broaden the scope and scale of expertise across the business - and support expansion into key areas including the south and mainland Great Britain.
Adrian Davis said: “It has been hugely beneficial for running the business and focusing on delivering our expertise, with cashflow freed up from the support of the Michelin Development loan.
“Without it, we would not have had the confidence to take on new staff members, expand and focus on growth.
“We found the process dealing with Michelin Development very useful, allowing us to focus on understanding the opportunities and identifying where we can expand, whilst maintaining the level of quality service that we have become renowned for.”
Michelin Development supports high-potential, small and medium-sized enterprises in and around County Antrim, excluding Belfast, through unsecured, subsidised loans.
Targeted at manufacturing, engineering or service sector (B2B) businesses with fewer than 250 employees, loans of up to £100,000 are available, and they can be used to lever additional funding from other sources.
As well as supporting job creation, the loans can also be used to support growth through automation/digitalisation projects, and for manufacturing and service sector (B2B) businesses planning to de-carbonise or improve material circularity.
Noel Mulholland, of Michelin Development in Ballymena, explained: “Michelin is very passionate about the environment and sustainability and to be able to support a local business like AD Sustainability, which focuses on supporting organisations with decarbonisation, is great.
“Michelin Development is not just about financial support. Our aim is to contribute to the economic regeneration and long-term prosperity of the region.
“The programme provides an opportunity for Michelin Development to support the regeneration of the local business community and in particular the creation of quality sustainable jobs.
“We are here to support employment in and around County Antrim by helping high-potential firms and entrepreneurs turn their ambitions into reality.”
AD Sustainability has also been supported by the Go Succeed programme, from Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, which works in partnership with Michelin Development.
Laura McCourt, business client manager at Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, added: “AD Sustainability is a great example of a local business accessing a broad range of support in order to leverage growth.”
Michelin Development welcomes applications that are supported with a viable business plan, relevant financial accounting information, and that can also show the potential to create high-quality jobs.
To find out more visit www.michelindevelopment.co.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.