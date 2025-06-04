Laura McCourt, of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Noel Mulholland of Michelin Development and Adrian and Sarah Davis of AD Sustainability

Larne’s AD Sustainability is branching out, using a low-interest loan to drive green innovation, create new jobs, and expand its expert team into the south and mainland Great Britain

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A thriving County Antrim company committed to shaping greener business practices across the UK and Ireland is on track for success with support from Michelin Development.

Based in Larne, AD Sustainability helps organisations achieve cost reductions and profitable, responsible business practices through a package of sustainability support services, including carbon emissions reduction planning, all delivered by experts in their fields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michelin Development is supporting AD Sustainability’s expansion with a low-interest loan, to help it reach the next stage of growth.

AD Sustainability grows its green team with a boost from Michelin Development – helping businesses blossom responsibly. Pictured is Sarah Davis, Noel Mulholland and Adrian Davis

Led by sustainability specialists Adrian and Sarah Davis, the company has already built up a strong client following in the manufacturing, hospitality, tourism, aerospace and energy sectors in the north of Ireland, including Larne and Greater Belfast, across Co. Down and Co. Antrim, and in Monaghan, Donegal and Dublin in the Republic of Ireland.

With Michelin Development’s loan, it has been able to recruit new members to join the established team to broaden the scope and scale of expertise across the business - and support expansion into key areas including the south and mainland Great Britain.

Adrian Davis said: “It has been hugely beneficial for running the business and focusing on delivering our expertise, with cashflow freed up from the support of the Michelin Development loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura McCourt, of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Noel Mulholland of Michelin Development and Adrian and Sarah Davis of AD Sustainability

“Without it, we would not have had the confidence to take on new staff members, expand and focus on growth.

“We found the process dealing with Michelin Development very useful, allowing us to focus on understanding the opportunities and identifying where we can expand, whilst maintaining the level of quality service that we have become renowned for.”

Michelin Development supports high-potential, small and medium-sized enterprises in and around County Antrim, excluding Belfast, through unsecured, subsidised loans.

Targeted at manufacturing, engineering or service sector (B2B) businesses with fewer than 250 employees, loans of up to £100,000 are available, and they can be used to lever additional funding from other sources.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as supporting job creation, the loans can also be used to support growth through automation/digitalisation projects, and for manufacturing and service sector (B2B) businesses planning to de-carbonise or improve material circularity.

Noel Mulholland, of Michelin Development in Ballymena, explained: “Michelin is very passionate about the environment and sustainability and to be able to support a local business like AD Sustainability, which focuses on supporting organisations with decarbonisation, is great.

“Michelin Development is not just about financial support. Our aim is to contribute to the economic regeneration and long-term prosperity of the region.

“The programme provides an opportunity for Michelin Development to support the regeneration of the local business community and in particular the creation of quality sustainable jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are here to support employment in and around County Antrim by helping high-potential firms and entrepreneurs turn their ambitions into reality.”

AD Sustainability has also been supported by the Go Succeed programme, from Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, which works in partnership with Michelin Development.

Laura McCourt, business client manager at Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, added: “AD Sustainability is a great example of a local business accessing a broad range of support in order to leverage growth.”

Michelin Development welcomes applications that are supported with a viable business plan, relevant financial accounting information, and that can also show the potential to create high-quality jobs.