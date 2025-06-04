CGI image of proposed new testing facility from planning application submitted by Resonate Testing

Newry’s Resonate Testing installs cutting-edge Thermal Vacuum Chamber and advanced shaker system as part of strategic investment and submits plans for new, purpose-built facility

Newry-based Resonate Testing has announced a major expansion of its infrastructure and capabilities in response to the rapidly growing demand from the UK and Irish space industries.

A leading provider of mechanical and environmental testing services, the firm is investing in its space testing services, marking a significant step forward in supporting the global ‘New Space’ market – an emerging sector estimated to be worth approximately £600 billion, with the UK government having set an ambitious target to capture 10% of this global opportunity.

A sharp increase in enquiries from space sector clients prompted the company to scale up its operations to meet the evolving needs of the industry.

Central to this investment is the installation of a state-of-the-art Thermal Vacuum Chamber (TVAC), a critical testing system used to simulate the harsh conditions of space. In addition, Resonate Testing has also added a 70 Kilonewtons (kN) shaker table to further compliment a growing capability in test provision, servicing clients in the EV and space sectors requiring large battery testing capabilities of up to 1,200kg and two metres in size.

The TVAC complements Resonate Testing’s existing suite of services, which includes vibration and shock testing—essential for verifying that components can withstand the extreme forces experienced during space launches.

Tom Mallon, managing director of Resonate Testing, emphasised the importance of responding to customer needs and anticipating future demand.

“The addition of TVAC significantly enhances our profile within the UK and Irish space sectors,” he said. “However, it’s clear that further infrastructure is needed to support the long-term growth of this industry. Our hope is that plans recently submitted for a new, purpose-built facility on our existing site, designed specifically to meet the future testing demands of the space sector, will ultimately serve as a centre of excellence not just for Resonate Testing, but for all of our colleagues operating in this industry.”

The strategic location of the new facility will serve clients across the UK, Ireland, and the wider EU, offering a unique advantage in accessibility and service delivery.

Recognising the support Resonate Testing has received from the space industry, Tom added: “The positive response from the space sector has been overwhelming, and we’re especially thankful for the continued support from our returning customers.

"Their trust has enabled us to invest in new equipment, facilities, and skilled personnel. We also must pay homage to Invest NI which has been steadfast in its support for us and our peers over the last number of years.”

With overall growth plans aligned with the findings of the NI Matrix Science Industry Panel’s space strategy for Northern Ireland, Resonate Testing highlights how SMEs can drive progress in these sectors, delivering both commercial success and long-term regional value.

A sentiment echoed by Robert Hill, NI SPACE Cluster Manager and chair of Matrix, who said: “By integrating government and industry, and fostering collaboration across SMEs and larger players, we’re building a resilient, high-impact space community that’s globally competitive and locally rooted in world-class talent and industry expertise.”